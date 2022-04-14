Movers & Shakers: David&Goliath, Stagwell, Ogilvy, DoorDash and more

In the Pitch Room

David&Goliath was named agency of record for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Agency News

Stagwell opened a new hub in Brazil.

Horizon Media launched a multicultural media planning platform with Nielsen.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America launched an events and experiential division led by senior producer, Amanda Dawson.

Make/Good for Businesses, a pro bono initiative committed to help advance the BIPOC entrepreneur community, launched this week.

VSA partners, parent company of Meet The People, acquired RoundTwo Digital consultancy.

​​On the Move

Ogilvy named Tope Ajala global head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Kevin Buerger joined Incubeta as CEO of its U.S. division.

Jenny Lewis joined The Knot Worldwide as chief marketing officer.

Nick Drabicky joined January Digital as senior vice president and general manager of client services.

Jacinte Faria Kirkland was promoted to managing director of Stink Studios Americas.

Superunion appointed Izgi Yapici as executive creative director in New York.

SS+Kbrought on new creative hires, including Lucas Crigler, creative director and associate creative directors Cooper Evoy, Rick Morrison, Benita Antony and Monica Apodaca.

Baldwin& appointed Jenny Thackham as a designer, Donnine Canamar as senior art director, Kateri David as a copywriter and Brianna Scarduzio as account manager.

Forsman & Bodenfors hired Eric Zuncic as global managing director.

Big Spaceship promoted Laura Breines, Lindsay Molsen and Stacey Zimmerman to new roles, pushing its executive team to 60% women.

Full-service agency AMP is bringing on Andres Reyes as VP, marketing and brand activation.

Iman Richards joined NAIL Communications as senior content strategist.

Vevo hired Greg Osborne as VP of west coast sales.

Jed Cohen joined Mother LA as creative director.

Studio Mococo hired Linda Bracanovich as managing director.

Kristina Jenkins, Juliette Geraghty and Andrea Ogunbadejo joined Eleven to lead strategy, creative and production, respectively.

DoubleVerify appointed Andrew Smith SVP of product for its publisher business.

Brand Buzz

DoorDash launched DashPass for Students, a membership for college students that is half the price of its standard $4.99/month membership.

iHeartMedia launched a podcast network based on popular NFT characters.

For Good

Gymboree and Mandy Moore have partnered with nonprofit Delivering Good to donate clothing to families and children in need.

GumGum’s new program, called GumGum Smile, enrolls clients in a program to contribute a portion of every advertising dollar towards the Ad Council in an effort to support Ukraine.

Bamboo toilet paper brand Cloud Paper has launched the #FreeTheTrees challenge to save 22,000 trees in 2022. People who subscribe in April and May to purchase a toilet paper or paper towel subscription could win rewards including a lifetime supply of toilet paper or $1,500 donation to a sustainable charity of their choice.