Movers & Shakers: David&Goliath, Second Story, WPP and more

Wins & Losses

SOCi, a comprehensive enterprise social media solution has been chosen as Self Esteem Brands' new global platform of record for localized social marketing.

Valent U.S.A. has selected Barkley, an independent, full-service agency headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., as its integrated agency of record.

Up & Out

Joel Krieger has just been named chief creative officer of experiential design studio Second Story following nearly seven years with the company.

Julie Pilon has joined AREA 23, an FCB Health Network Company, as executive director of strategic planning.

David Angelo, founder & chairman of integrated creative agency David&Goliath (D&G) appoints Michele Tebbe as chief marketing officer.

Angela Steele has been appointed CEO of Carat U.S., where she will assume leadership of all operations and management, effective January 1, 2020. Since 2017, Steele has served as the chief strategy officer (CSO) for Carat U.S.

Juniper Park\TBWA is excited to announce the hiring of award-winning industry-leading producer, Steve Emmens, as managing director of Integrated Production.

Havas Chicago has hired a new president on the creative side, Nicole Laughlin. Nicole begins on Wednesday 4, December.

WPP’s end-to-end creative commerce agency, Geometry is pleased to announce the appointment of Arnicia Arrington as the new North America chief people officer.

Jessica Henrichs, former EVP, head of account management at Digitas for more than a decade, has joined Colle McVoy as managing director, head of client growth.

Independent branding and design agency, Nemo Design, has hired Kristy Beaulieu for a newly configured strategy director role.

SOCIALDEVIANT has hired Lisa Szkatulski as senior strategic planner effective immediately.