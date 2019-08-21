Movers & Shakers: DAVID, BBDO, Terri & Sandy and more

Wins & Losses

Richmond-based advertising agency POOLHOUSE will announces the opening of a Houston office, the hiring of a creative director and four new team members, and the expansion of its capabilities in design, branding and digital services. This is all to support growing work with the energy sector and political campaigns.

Milwaukee agency Hanson Dodge wins state of Utah’s Office of Tourism website business.

Up & Out

Terri & Sandy names Adrienne Marcino Director of Business Development.

WPP agency network DAVID takes on Sylvia Panico as Chief Operating Officer.

Marla Ulrich joins BBDO Atlanta as Head of Production.

VMLY&R announces three leadership moves designed to deliver on the agency’s strategic growth priorities and enhance its ability to drive significant value for its clients: Jen McDonald has been promoted to Chief Client Officer, North America; Najla Haddad is Executive Director, Client Engagement, based in New York, and; Michelle Derderian as Executive Director, Client Engagement, based in Chicago.

Brand Innovators hire Gavin O’Hara as Chief Creative Officer.

Stevie Archer is named creative lead at SS+K.

Mustache lands industry veteran Roger Ramirez for Client Services Lead.

Wunderman Thompson appoints CEO Canada Jeff Dack.

Duncan Channon hires Gary Stein as agency’s first Chief Integration Officer.