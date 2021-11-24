Movers & Shakers: CVS, Regal Cinemas, T-Mobile, Grey Goose and more

In the Pitch Room

Dunkin' selected Anomaly as its creative agency of record.

The San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) Holiday Bowl tapped 62ABOVE as its creative agency.

Agency News

The Consumer Technology Association’s 2022 C Space keynote on Jan 6 will be “Content to Commerce: How Technology Flipped the Customer Experience,” featuring a panel discussion with Carolyn Everson, president, Instacart; Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and digital officer, McDonald’s; Edward Kummer, chief digital officer, General Motors; and Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target.

On the Move

Visa’s chief marketing officer Lynne Biggar will step down from the role early next year.

Direct-to-consumer luggage brand Away appointed Melissa Weiss as CMO.

Amber Guild joined Grey New York as CEO, succeeding Michael Houston.

Envoy named Jeff Brecker as managing director of its Chicago office.

Creative agency Argonaut promoted Ana Dixon to the dual role of CFO and COO and Katie Miller to chief brand officer. The agency also hired Alex Monger as managing director, head of client vision and experience, and Hillary Fink as the new leader of Argonaut’s connections planning department.

FCB Canada selected Leo Barbosa and Cuanan Cronwright as the agency’s new executive creative directors.

Wunderman Thompson appointed Karyn Rockwell as president of the Midwest region and Jennifer Mollo as managing director of Austin.

Customer experience agency Definition 6 tapped Tim Reilly as creative director.

Creative agency Fuseideas named Michelle Starin as new business and account director and Michael Walsh as associate account manager in the agency’s Boston office. And Sierra Kenney joined as event coordinator in the Boston office.

Cronin tapped Rick McKenna to lead the independent agency’s expansion into Boston.

Customer communications firm Intercom appointed former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin as its chief marketing officer.

Dotted Line, a marketing agency in Virginia, tapped Marci Schnur as managing director of client services and Jason Anderson as creative director. Emily Shane was also promoted to strategy director.

Brand Buzz

CVS plans to close more than 900 brick and mortar stores over the next three years.

Regal Cinemas will now accept crypto (including bitcoin, dogecoin and other digital currencies) as payment for movie tickets and concessions.

T-Mobile is offering a limited-edition Lite-Brite with magenta pegs to celebrate its 5G Ultra Capacity.

Grey Goose is the official spirits partner of the 2022 Grammy Awards in a new, multiyear partnership.

Adobe and Major League Baseball teamed up to create personalized fan experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Sign.

Pizza Hut launched a new limited-edition Holiday Hut shop collection including pajamas, an authentic Matchbox Pizza Hut playset and wine and rocks glasses. The pizza chain also released its Triple Treat Box, which includes two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls, for a limited time.

Death Wish Coffee launched a trading card collection.

Mars Petcare created an Airport Certification for airports that prioritize safety and ease for people traveling with pets and service animals, through its Better Cities for Pets program. Nashville International Airport is the first airport to become certified.

For Good

ZOA Energy hosted a three-house live TikTok event on World Kindness Day and raised $55,700 for the Made of Millions Foundation, a nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health.