Movers & Shakers: CVS, McDonald’s, Nike, Apple and more

In the pitch room

The U.S. Navy extended VMLY&R’s agency of record contract for five more years on its $455 million account.

Denny’s named Anomaly as its creative agency of record after working with EP+Co since 2013.

The Home Depot named BBDO as its new AOR; and MassMutual appointed Gray as creative agency of record.

Hershey Co. tapped Horizon Media as AOR for its U.S. confectionary business.

Texas electricity provider TXU Energy appointed RPA as agency of record to handle strategy, creative and digital work.

Agency news

Omnicom’s consulting firm Credera acquired a majority stake in digital marketing consultancy Areteans.Omnicom also launched data platform Omni Health for clients such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

Bold Orange Company acquired Three Deep Marketing to combine content, digital media and Salesforce capabilities.

Kantar acquired market intelligence company Numerator from Vista Equity Partners.

Toronto-based production company FELA, cofounded by director Julien Christian Lutz (a.k.a. Director X) and executive producer Taj Critchlow, has expanded into the U.S.

The Many recruited rapper Big Freedia to spread the word on Instagram about 30 remote, open positions at the agency.

Martech platform Vengo Media Network partnered with Gallery Media Group, home to publications PureWow and ONE37pm, on content.

On the Move

KFC U.S. chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky is stepping down from the Yum! Brands chain.

Coca-Cola Co. appointed Restaurant Brands International VP global head of design Rapha Abreu as global VP of design, making him the first Latin American to hold the highest design post at the company.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York promoted president Nancy Reyes to chief executive officer, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab named Amanda Feve as its new global CSO.

RG/A tapped Tania Secor as the agency’s first female chief financial officer.

Wunderman Thompson tapped Audrey Melofchik to oversee all of its operations in New York, including Wunderman Thompson Health.

Weber Shandwick appointed Tom Beckman as its first global chief creative officer, Robyn Adelson as chief strategy officer for North America, Jim Paul as chief creative officer in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and St. Louis, Angela Mears as executive creative director theWest Coastregion and Vitor Elman as creative lead for Latin America.

Kelly Abcarian joined NBCU as EVP of measurement and impact.

BBH New York hired former MTV exec Amani Duncan as president and promoted Tom Callard to chief strategy officer.

CBS News vet Kimberly Godwin was named president of ABC News making her the first Black exec to run a broadcast news network.

Clubhouse tapped Wasserman exec Sean Brown as head of sports partnerships.

Nielsen’s audience measurement chief Scott Brown is leaving to join Experian.

Disney Advertising Sales named Adam Monaco as EVP, Lauren Benedict has been promoted to SVP and Christina CareyDunleavy is named VP, commercial operations, for a new Multicultural Solutions Division.

Digital creative agency Unfold hired Brett Bimson as creative director and Andrew Page as director of digital marketing.

Zefr appointed Kelsey Garigan as EVP, head of North American Sales.

Razorfish hired T3 vet Angela Yang as VP of business development, and Incubeta appointed Tom Smith as U.S. marketing director.

Dentsu exec Max Cheprasov was named CEO of Ubersuggest.

Denver-based agency LRXD named Kimberley Bates as CMO and chief futurist, running the agency’s new FutureIQ Lab.

Brand Buzz

Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike ended their contract after an 18-year partnership.

Procter & Gamble will increase prices for baby products, adult diapers and feminine-care brands in September, citing higher costs for raw materials like resin and pulp.

Apple announced a new line of iMacs with the M1 chip in a rainbow of colors, new iPad Pros with M1, a new Apple TV 4K and a purple iPhone 12.

McDonald's partnered with K-pop sensation BTS for a celebrity-inspired meal including a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a coke and two new dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun.

CVS launched #OneStepCloser, a TikTok challenge with UM and Reprise, to promote the eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. adults. The campaign features an original song by Domino Saints and asks people to share where, when and with whom they got vaccinated.

Jimmy John's celebrated 4/20 with a “Wake ‘N’ bake (some bread)” livestream featuring a guided “breaditation” hosted by comedian Rob Huebel with the chance to win a “Jimmy Chips” bean bag. Fast-food chain Krystal also launched 4/20 themed streaming service Crave TV on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and offered $4 off $20 on delivery through April 24.

State Farm is an official marketing partner of esports series Twitch Rivals North America.

Thomas’ English Muffins released a limited-edition Cinnamon Bun flavor.

HBO and Engine celebrated Game of Thrones’s 10th anniversary with a social campaign that created “GoT”-inspired avatars of fans.

Smashburger entered the chicken sandwich wars with a spicy crispy chicken sandwich.

Simply Food instant ramen released a special “HODL NOODLE” for crypto traders to celebrate Doge Day.

For good

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are auctioning two pairs of athletic shoes designed by Dominic Ciambrone, aka “The Shoe Surgeon,” and donating proceeds to Stars for Heroes, a fundraising campaign for military-focused organizations.

Silk is offering free climate counseling to ease eco-anxiety for Earth Day.