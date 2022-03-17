Movers & Shakers: Curiosity, The New York Times, Carter’s, Reese’s and more

In the Pitch Room

Curiosity was named agency of record for FreshDirect.

Real estate startup Pacaso selected Mediahub and BBH as its new agencies of record.

Agency News

B2B agency Gravity Global acquired B2B agency 9thWonder and creative agency Morsekode, expanding its footprint to five major U.S. cities.

​​On the Move

Seb Tomich is taking on a new role at The New York Times, chief commercial officer for The Athletic,andTimes execLisa Ryan Howard will take over his role as global head of advertising.

Publicis Health Media hired Beth Barron as chief client and operations officer and Elyse Rettig as chief product officer.

Leo Burnett appointed Ashley Geisheker as head of production.

Katy Allen joined Bounteous to lead healthcare-focused client work.

Plus Company hired Benita Meswania as CPO and Nathan Oliver as CGO.

GumGum hired Dave Matthews as chief revenue officer in North America.

BBTV Holdings Inc. appointed Erich Lochner as SVP, creator partnerships.

Virtue Worldwide named Darius Hines as managing director, overseeing operations in North America. Red & Co. appointed Clare Pickens as global managing director. And Zerotrillion brought on Chantelle Brinkley as managing director of its new New York office.

Goodway Group brought on Laurel Collins as VP of media planning.

180LA tapped Sarah Rubinstein as head of the strategic planning department.

Jason Jed Raqueno joined IAB Tech Lab as a senior director, privacy, identity and data protection.

Canela Media named Jerry Leo chief content officer.

Sibling Rivalry brought on Mitch Monson and Burke Miles as creatives as the agency expands its west coast office. And WHM Creative appointed Jonathan "JB" Byrne as its first chief creative officer.

LiveRamp appointed Jessica Shapiro as its new chief marketing officer.

GUT Miami promoted Carmen Rodriguez to managing director and appointed Joselyn Bickford to head of account management, new roles in the Miami office.

Jen Bills joined 1o8 as EVP, executive creative director. And Saatchi & Saatchi appointed Dustin Tomes as EVP, executive creative director.

Mishy Cass joined DNA as executive creative cirector.

Brand Buzz

Children’s clothing brand Carter’s is offering a $10 gift card to the first 2,000 families that submit their ‘Blowout Insurance’ “claims,” which can be used to refresh their baby’s wardrobe and replace soiled clothing.

For March Madness, Busch Light is creating the Bark Bracket, a competition that will allow one dog to be the face of Busch Dog Brew’s newest flavor.

In other March Madness news, Reese’s is inviting anybody with a similar name to “Reese” to try out for the Reese’s University Ultimate Basketball Team. Entrants have a chance to win enough Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to cover the length of a basketball court, as well as a custom jersey.

And finally, Coors has launched the “Chillollipop,” beer-flavored lollipops, for March Madness.

Chipotle unveiled Chippy, an autonomous kitchen assistant that makes tortilla chips.

Instacart unveiled shoppable recipes on TikTok, Hearst Magazines, Tasty, and More.

Oatly launched a satire “true crime” podcast called The Deep Waters of Oatly Lake, about Oatly Lake in Michigan.

Duolingo will check and correct every foreign language tattoo in the world in search of grammar and translation mistakes, and a few people will get the chance to go to Paris to get their tattoo fixed.

For Good

Fabrik, a platform powered by Kargo, has partnered with the Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) to bring its content management platform to Black-owned media outlets.

Creminelli is now making its charcuterie trays with 80% recycled plastic.