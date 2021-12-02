Movers & Shakers: Corona, Reese’s, PetSmart, Vans and more

In the Pitch Room

Golf shop Club Champion selected Two By Four as its agency of record.

Hill Holiday won global agency of record for Valvoline, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil, additives and lubricants, following a multi-agency pitch.

Bissell Homecare hired McCann Worldgroup as its creative AOR.

Agency News

Stagwell launched DonerNorth, Canada’s first creative commerce agency.

Deloitte Digital acquired content production agency Madras Global.

Johnson & Sekin, a Denver-based branding and advertising agency, launched Camp Purpose, an immersive workshop meant to help brands, teams and organizations discover their purpose.

The Advertising Research Foundation and the NYU School of Professional Studies created an academic program in marketing optimization and insights.

S4 Capital’s Media.Monks merged with Salesforce specialists Maverick Digital.

Futures Intelligence was named metaverse agency of record for Boson Protocol.

On the Move

Games publisher King selected Fernanda Romano as chief marketing officer for Candy Crush.

Michael Richardson was named head of product at Samsung Ads.

Joan Creative tapped Charley Cobbin as executive communications strategy director.

Joydeep Dey joined WPP as global chief strategy officer for Ford.

Havas Media Group named Sarah Ivey as chief strategy officer, North America.

Calendly tapped Patrick Moran as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

FCB named Danilo Boer as its global creative partner.

Landor & Fitch selected Jane Bloomfield as global chief marketing officer.

Amplify hired Bonnie O’Hara as executive vice president, Live in Los Angeles.

Fintech startup Tomo appointed Sarah Makar as chief marketing officer

Experiential agency Pink Sparrow hired Corey Smith as new business director, as well as project managers based in New York (Aamena Ismail and Nathaniel Harry) and Los Angeles (Whitney Garner, Anna Moulton and Aaron Simmonds.)

Fortnite Collective named Mona Hasan creative director, Stacie Lydia as senior brand director and Marci Andress as brand director.

Empower expanded to Atlanta with three new senior hires: Thomas Choi, SVP, head of strategy and planning and managing director, Atlanta; Nicole Atabay, VP, client leadership and Krista Lang, SVP, investment.

Performance agency Labelium tapped Diana de la Torriente as senior VP talent development, Americas, a new position at the agency.

Richard Swain joined DesignStudio as principal of Americas.

VCCP New York hired Karen D’Souza as creative director and Shani Athureliya as group

account director.

Max Connect Marketing promoted Brinden Sillito from director of digital to chief digital officer.

Content company Portal A hired Lex Halaby as their new creative director.

Kubient appointed Mitch Berg as chief technology officer.

Buzzcast, a virtual events platform, tapped John S. Couch as chief design officer and Jeff Kreinik as chief revenue officer.

Contentsquare appointed Kat Borlongan to the new position of chief impact officer.

Brand Buzz

Corona is inviting people to stay on a private island in the Caribbean, all expenses paid, to focus on conscious consumption and sustainable living. CharityBuzz hosted a global auction on Giving Tuesday that included an all-expenses paid stay on Corona Island.

Onda Tequila Seltzer launched a text line that offers a free Onda Variety Pack.

Miller Lite released Gingerbread Dive Bar Kits for the holidays.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and rental management platform Vacasa recreated The Grinch’s lair in a secluded, hand-carved cave on the side of a stone mountain outside of Boulder, Utah. Grinch fans can rent the lair from December 1 to December 23.

Vans and the United States Postal Service dropped a footwear collection.

Heineken will give IOUs as a placeholder for gifts that haven’t arrived on time, in the form of a holiday gift box that includes six bottles of Heineken, a gift card and a personalized message.

Reese’s launched an online “university,” where the acceptance rate is 99.9%. Applicants can apply by sharing why they’re “awesome” and what makes them a true “Fighting Cuppy,” according to the site. Students will receive access to swag from Reese’s U bookstore and other surprises.

PetSmart released limited-edition Pawliday Sweaters, matching sweater sets for pet parents and their cats or dogs.

For Good

LinkedIn unveiled its first 100 Creator Accelerator Program participants including TikTok star Natalie Rose, creator economy expert Jon Youshaei, NextDoor CMO Maryam Banikarim, age activist Adrion Porter and sports enthusiast Melani Carter.

GE Appliances is providing the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) with 31 commercial washers and dryers.