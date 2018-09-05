Movers & Shakers: ComScore, Isobar, Mother and more

Wins & Losses

Isobar has been appointed as the digital experience agency for Wired’s 25th Anniversary. The agency will consult on digital experiences for the Wired25 event, develop an app and use emerging technologies and new forms of storytelling for a series of experiments.

Crossmedia has recently won a number of new accounts, including iHealth, makers of Culturelle probiotics; Art Van, the largest midwest based furniture retailer; Main Line Health, a well-known hospital system in the Philly region; and Jegs, a leading aftermarket auto parts chain and racing team. The new business has tripled billings for the office, leading the shop to relocate and hire several new staffers.

Social Deviant has been hired by Columbia College of Chicago after a three-month competitive review. The agency, which has also recently won business from The Disney Channel and more, is expected to double revenue this year.

BMW is in the midst of a review for its multicultural business, Adweek reported Tuesday. Incumbent The Community is reported to be sitting out of the competition.

Up & Out

Former 360i CEO Sarah Hofstetter, who stepped into the role of chairwoman in May, will join comScore as president on October 4. She will be working alongside former colleague Bryan Wiener, who left his post as 360i chairman earlier this year.

Mother has appointed Katy Alonzo as its new head of strategy in Los Angeles. She will report to Charlie McKittrick, partner and chief strategy officer for Mother in the U.S.

R/GA has brought on Jason Ambrose as executive creative director of the Austin operation. Ambrose joins R/GA from Austin-based Preacher, where he served as creative director.

Leo Burnett Chicago has tapped Tom Scharpf as executive-VP and executive creative director to lead the Samsung creative business. He joins from Venables Bell & Partners.