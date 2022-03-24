Movers & Shakers: Colle McVoy, GroupM, McDonald’s, Stella and more

In the Pitch Room

Colle McVoy was selected as Northern Tool + Equipment’s agency of record.

Hanson Dodge was named agency of record for Colectivo Coffee.

GreenBox appointed INNOCEAN as its advertising and brandAOR, leading global planning and communications.

Four agencies are battling it out for Burger King’s creative account: Ogilvy and David, O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul, 360i and Fig.

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA won Jack in the Box’s creative account.

Agency News

Six holding companies including Dentsu, Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Group, Publicis Media, and WPP/GroupM, are joining forces with nonprofit We All Rise Together to fund scholarships at City College of New York for underrepresented students in media.

GroupM unveiled GroupM University, its new media education arm in North America, with a commitment to invest $15 million over the next three years to attract, develop, retain and upskill talent to prepare them for the future of the media industry.

Jack Morton launched a diversity-driven marketing practice called Vivi.

​​On the Move

Strava hired Taco Bell executive Zipporah Allen as its chief marketing officer. And Palm NFT Studio hired former TikTok marketing exec Alexis Miller as VP of marketing.

The IAB promoted Sheryl Goldstein to EVP, chief industry growth officer; Carryl Pierre-Drews to EVP, chief marketing officer; and Michael Hahn to EVP, general counsel.

Independent agency RP3 hired Alix Bortnick as head of business development, Brendan O’Brien as associate creative director and Maryam St. Antoine as account director.

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand hired Xavier Joven as director of talent.

Carmen Bona joined UTA as chief strategy and corporate development officer.

Precise TV hired Andy Tress, former head of sales at Google Shopping, as SVP of sales.

Forsman & Bodenfors New York hired Christina Falzano as managing director, and FCB New York promoted Suzanne Santiago to managing director.

Mike Racic is Prebid.org’s new president.

Happy Finish hired Tim Last as head of creative tech production and brought on two Web3 creatives: Demi Wu and Kevin Hughes.

Hybrid Theory hired Ava Moran as SVP of sales in North America.

National Research Group tapped Grady Miller, head of consumer insights at Apple TV+, as its chief marketing officer.

Ron Foth Advertising named Gene Roy associate creative director/video.

Media by Mother appointed Zack Cohen as its first director of marketing intelligence for the New York office.

Brand Buzz

McDonald’s is bringing back its Szechuan dipping sauce for a limited time.

Budweiser renewed its decadeslong partnership with Major League Baseball.

Delta Vacations is giving away NFTs – Nice Free Trips – to give people a chance to fight screen fatigue by getting away, relaxing, and experiencing a beautiful place.

FTX announced a long-term partnership with Naomi Osaka, who will receive an equity stake in the company. As part of the partnership, FTX will make a charitable donation to Play Academy, Osaka’s charitable organization, and Laureus Sport for Good, with the goal of changing girls’ lives through play and sport. Osaka will produce content and projects to reach young women in crypto.

Sailor Jerry has created the Sailor Jerry Women in Tattoo Apprenticeship to celebrate female tattoo artists.

Women In Film launched the “Buzz for Women” initiative ahead of the Oscars, placing QR codes on coffee sleeves to promote female directors.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host the Stillhouse Lounge at the PGA Tournament.

For Good

Stella’s latest NFT collection, The Drop Artois, in partnership with Water.org, raises awareness of the two billion people living without access to safe water. All proceeds will go to Water.org to help provide people in the developing world with access to safe water.