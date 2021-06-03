Movers & Shakers: Coinbase, TJ Maxx, Publicis, Klarna and more

In the pitch room

Coinbase appointed Wavemaker as its media agency of record.

TJ Maxx is ending its 12-year relationship with Grey and searching for a new ad agency.

Nalgene Outdoor named full-service creative and marketing agency Guru Media Solutions as its agency of record.

Socialfly was named agency of record for MAM Baby, driving the #MAMPathtoParenthood campaign.

NYU’s School of Global Public Health has brought on DeVito/Verdi to help it market itself to prospective students looking to enter the field.

Haircare brand Invisibobble selected Socialfly as its social media agency of record.

Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Brooks Running named Curiosity as its social media AOR.

Agency news

Publicis Groupe advisory board chairman and former CEO Maurice Lévy will stay in his position for another four years.

Michael B. Jordan and former Nike marketing exec Chad Easterling are launching an agency called Obsidianworks, backed by 160over 90, an agency owned by Endeavor.

Horizon Media’s Night Market is back with eCommFronts 2021 to help brands and agencies embrace online retail and social commerce.

Barking Owl opened an office in New York and hired mixer and sound designer Elizabeth McClanahan to lead the charge.

On the Move

Snap head of original content Sean Mills is leaving after six years.

MAGNA appointed Elijah Harris as its first EVP of global digital partnerships and media responsibility, a new role that doubles down on its media responsibility practice.

George Musi joined FCB Health Network’s marketing, science and media agency, Solve(d), as managing director.

CourtAvenue brought on Jeannine Wheeler as CFO, Mark Newcomer as head of strategy and John Jacobsen as head of design.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York ECD Julia Neumann joined Johannes Leonardo as chief creative officer.

CGS appointed Mark Tullio as its chief marketing officer.

LiveIntent hired Neustar vet Charlie Buckley as VP of product management identity, overseeing identity solutions as the cookie disappears.

Media by Mother hired Paul Furia to lead content and creative packaging.

9thWonder promoted global business lead Josh Okun to president, and Vivaldi Group added Chris Halsall as senior partner.

180 NY brought on Jason Chebib as head of strategy.

Omelet promoted Ricardo Diaz to chief digital officer.

The Shipyard brought on four new hires from Ohio State University’s Black Advertising and Strategic Communication Association: Jelani Gibson joined as associate strategist and Mwesi Stokes joined as associate performance media analyst. Plus, Averi Allison and Richard Dixon are coming on board as interns.

CTV platform Sabio and AppScience hired Sajid Premji as CFO to navigate growth in the U.S. and Canada.

Brand Buzz

Frank’s RedHot is releasing a 13-recipe digital cookbook focused on dishes with cicadas as the main ingredient as the largest number of the bugs emerge on the east coast since 2004.

A$AP Rocky joined Klarna as an investor and CEO for a day.

Hudson Whiskey is offering to pay rent for five people in New York City for an entire year who submit their stories about living with a bad roommate to social media between June 2 to June 23.

Reckitt, which makes Lysol, has joined The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.

Pride

Playboy launchedthe Pride in Numbers campaign, which includes a product collection with five LGBTQIA+ artists, a photo essay by Lanee Bird and a digital Pride hub to raise awareness and fundraise for health resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.

1-800-FLOWERS and GLAAD are continuing its their #NoLimitsOnLove campaign, donating 20% of net proceeds from purchases of a Pride Bouquet to GLAAD, in addition to a $25,000 donation. The campaign includes a landing page with content, eCards and virtual backgrounds.

TripAdvisor and HBO Max are partnering to promote curated Pride programming on the streaming app throughout June, and are launching a content hub on TripAdvisor called The Pride Guide to spotlight positive experiences the LGBTQIA+ community has had while traveling and celebrating Pride.

For good

Vevo launched a new product called Afro Pulse to curate music from Black artists across genres.

The Eleanor Crook Foundation, a nonprofit fighting global malnutrition, and social consultancy Hive launched LifePack, an initiative to unite the gaming industry to raise money through in-game purchases to end malnutrition. Every 25 cents raised through LifePack will provide one life-saving Ready to Use Therapeutic Food packet to a child in need.

Anheuser-Busch will provide one free beer, hard seltzer or non-alcoholic beverage for every adult aged 21 and over if the national meets the White House’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by July 4.