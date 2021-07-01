Movers & Shakers: Clubhouse, Facebook, Skims, Venmo and more

In the pitch room

Ashley HomeStore named digital creative agency Kettle as its lead creative agency.

UM was named media agency of record for NYC & Company to lead media strategy, planning, buying, data and analytics for its "It's Time for New York City" campaign.

Indianapolis-based Young and Laramore had four new business wins: financial services platform Gainbridge, Rust-Oleum’s EpoxyShield, consumer electronics brand Sound United and Bit-O-Honey candy.

CRM platform Hubspot appointed 72andSunny New York as its first global creative agency partner.

Agency news

Firefly, a digital marketing platform on taxi tops and rideshare vehicles, acquired Curb Mobility’s Curb Taxi Media.

Creative agency Eleven launched the Design & Innovation Group (DIG), a practice for brand innovation and design.

The Social Standard, a full-service influencer marketing company, acquired Influenced Ventures and launched a talent management division.

Jellyfish launched Jellyfish Technology Solutions, a team of 150 engineers and product teams, to drive innovation for companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Upstate New York-based Brandmint acquired Virginia-based Native Collab. And Accenture Interactive acquired design firm BIONIC.

GUT opened its Toronto office with a 40-person team and inaugural client Tim Hortons.

Global creative agency 180 announced the launch of 180 Luxe, a specialist unit focused on luxury brands.

On the Move

Mat Baxter was named global CEO of IPG’s Huge. Raj Singha, who had served as acting CEO since 2020, will move into a senior leadership role within IPG.

Chili’s named Michael Breed senior VP of marketing.

Cameo appointed Nundu Janakiram as its first VP of product, and William Macauley joined AdImpact as the vice president of product.

Doner tapped Tarik Cox as SVP, brand leader and James Adamé as EVP director of design.

Publicis Groupe appointed McCann Worldgroup vet Sergio Lopez to the new role of EVP, global head of production. And Lou Rossi was promoted to chief media officer for Publicis Groupe U.S. marketing services.

The Bliss Group tapped eight new senior leaders as the agency unveiled a new brand identity and website: Liz DeForest, SVP, was named co-leader of the healthcare practice; Reed Handley, SVP, was named head of growth; Greg Hassel, SVP, and Julia Bloch Mellon, SVP were named co-leaders of the financial services practice; Alexis Odesser, SVP, was named head of account excellence; Sally Slater, SVP, was named head of innovation; Keri Toomey, SVP, was named leader of the business and professional services practice; and Megan Tuck, VP, was named leader of corporate affairs.

The Mill expanded its offerings to include creative strategy, end-to-end creative production and experiential marketing led by four new hires: Alex Wills as chief experience officer, Alex Schneider as chief brand officer, Anna Fogg as global strategy director and Aleissia Laidacker as global director of creative technology.

BBH appointed FCB New York's Laura Dunn Cona as the agency's head of growth.

Laugh Out Loud, a multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, hired Folayo Lasaki as head of marketing and communications and Stephen Loguidice as head of brand partnerships.

Avocados and Coconuts hired Michael Grant as creative director, and promoted Amani King to executive creative director.

Havas Media Group selected Ben Downing for the new role of global managing director, ethical media and strategic partnerships.

Matter Unlimited tapped MJ Deery as creative director of story and Ella Crivello as director of client partnerships.

Wavemaker selected Allison Coley as global client lead for Colgate-Palmolive.

.

Sparks & honey hired Davianne Harris as chief client officer and head of diversity, equity and inclusion. And Momentum Worldwide tapped Ela Mesa to lead diversity, equity and inclusion across North America.

IRIS.TV appointed Nancy Neumann Grey as VP of business development, data partnerships.

SERHANT appointed BuzzFeed marketing exec Cody D’Ambrosio as head of SERHANT Studios.

FAST Studios added P&G Ventures’ Leigh Radford to its board of directors and appointed Sophie Goldschmidt and Hal Sadoff as advisors.

Julia Price Baron joined global brand design consultancy Elmwood as creative director of writing.

Hill Holiday promoted David Leonardi to chief creative officer for Hill Holliday Health, and Omelet promoted Chelsea O’Brien to group creative director.

Brand Buzz

Facebook is hosting a seven-week virtual festival, hosted by actress Zoe Saldana, that offers free training,resources and inspiration for small businesses.

Venmo is charging a fee for users to sell products and services on their personal accounts.

Hotels.com launched a contest that will award one consumer a month of living, valued at $40,000, for one week each at The Cosmopolitan, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Park MGM and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Michelob ULTRA will cover baggage fees for outdoor adventurers all summer long. Participants can post a photo with their outdoor gear on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #BoardYourGear and #Sweepstakes and tagging @MichelobULTRA.

Shake Shack has entered the chicken sandwich wars with a hot honey chicken sandwich on its summer menu.

Corona Beer is giving away $1 million in Triptocurrency, a digital currency valued at $2,500, that can be used for travel bookings made exclusively through Expedia.

The National Hockey Association partnered with Clubhouse, allowing fans

to take part in Stanley Cup Final Media Day with participating teams via the app.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims is the official underwear for Team USA and will provide a range of undergarments for athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Twitch creator TimTheTatman created a limited-edition Sour Patch Kids mix.

For Good

Doritos pledged $100,000 to the National Urban League, a nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment. The first 1,000 fans who donate $10 or more will receive a limited-edition Doritos SOLID BLACK bag, designed by Megan Lewis.