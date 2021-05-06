Movers & Shakers: Clubhouse, Coors Seltzer, Pepsi, Busch Beer and more

In the pitch room

Mercedes Benz parent Daimler will consolidate the majority of its $790 million global advertising with either Publicis Groupe or Omnicom.

Ogilvy won the global account for James Hardie, a top producer and marketer of fiber cement building solutions.

Crown Media Family Networks, which operates The Hallmark Channel, named Interpublic’s Mediahub as its media agency.

Global funds manager Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) selected global experience agency Huge in APAC as its strategic partner on digital initiatives.

Digital growth agency Hathway was selected to transform the customer experience for convenience store chain Dash In.

Wawa named Publicis Groupe’s Performics, as its digital AOR.

Agency news

MDC Partners’ CEO Mark Penn and CFO Frank Lanuto took significant pay cuts during the pandemic, according to a recent SEC filing.

VaynerMedia launched in Latin America with an office in Mexico City, led by managing director Gabriela Fenton.

The One Club issued its Paid Internship Pledge, which calls on agencies, studios, brands, ad schools and other industry organizations to pay interns $15 per hour this summer.

Marketing consultancy R3 has partnered with the 4A’s to further develop DE&I in marketing through data, research and benchmarks.

Havas Media Group launched a private programmatic marketplace with inventory from trusted news sources and minority-owned and operated media.

Private equity fund Beringer Capital acquired performance marketing firm Perform[cb].

On the Move

DAVID Miami tapped Rafael Donato as its new CCO; and You & Mr Jones Media appointed Media by Mother's Will Heins as its first partner.

LinkedIn tapped former Twitter exec Kay Madati as its new VP of marketing for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

Pinterest named Marta Topran and Jeremy Jankowski as its beauty & fashion creator and home & design creator leads, respectively.

BurgerFi appointed Henry Gonzalez as chief marketing officer.

Omnicom Media Group programmatic chief Matthew Kramer joined creative management platform startup Connected-Stories as chief revenue officer.

Tool of North America named former R/GA associate director of growth and development, Harris Baum as director of growth.

Creative agency TDA Boulder appointed Crispin Porter + Bogusky (CPB) vet Craig McDowell as its media director.

Colle McVoy promoted Gina Gray to executive director of business development.

Omnicom’s sparks & honey named Clineu Fernandes chief operating officer.

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) selected Karen Germ as VP of marketing.

Social media agency Modifly appointed Ashley Fischer as president and COO.

Index Exchange hired Jason DeMarco as VP of OTT, and Ad-Lib.io named former MediaMath VP, Harmen Westra, as head of sales, North America.

Ampersand tapped Patty Keenan as its chief people officer.

Production studio m ss ng p eces hired director Oge Egbuonu.

Sallie Mae hired Lori Aiken as its chief diversity officer.

The Many added Anne Halvorson and John Line as group brand directors, a new role in the agency.

Kantar named Jed Meyer as media domain leader and Susan Lauinger as content domain leader for North America.

Quigley-Simpson hired Jared Vail as vice president of analytics.

Extreme Reach promoted Gaurav Agarwal from corporate development officer to chief operating officer.

Brand Buzz

Clubhouse is funding 50 original audio shows as part of its Creator First Pilot program.

Pepsi launchd Pep’s Place, a “fast beverage” virtual restaurant that pairs menu items with Pepsi flavors. The restaurant will operate mainly out of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que locations in select markets.

PureWow created a customizable cookbook for HP, featuring recipes for PureWow’s most popular dishes of the past decade.

Wix launched a tool that detects accessibility content issues on websites and helps users resolve them.

Home wellness company Coway USA named K-Pop group BTS as its brand ambassadors.

Coors Seltzer will “write off” your purchase of a 12-pack between now and Tax Day in the form of a rebate.

Plant-based company Nuggs is giving away dinner for two atop one of Target’s iconic red balls and a $2,000 Target shopping spree to celebrate Nuggs’ expansion into 388 Target locations across the U.S.

For good

Selena Gomez’s makeup line Rare Beauty launched a new Mental Health 101 educational campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Venables Bell & Partners alums, producer Sasha White and designer Kelly Malka, are selling scentless air freshener with 100% of proceeds supporting Daunte Wright and other victims’ families.

Dunkaroos created 10 “New Frosting Tokens” (NFTs) with proceeds going to Feeding America.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s founder and chief creative officer Zak Mroueh launched 20Doors, a creative scholarship fund to help aspiring BIPOC students enter the ad industry.

Busch Beer is giving away $50,000 for safe family reunions this summer for five families up to $10,000 each. Participants can enter on social media by sharing what family traditions they miss most using #BuschReunionContest.

TikTok is celebrating small businesses in May with the hashtag #SupportSmallBusinesses to encourage the TikTok community to discover and share their favorite small business. The platform is also working with Nielsen to tailor paid ad campaigns to specific designated markets and hosting the TikTok for Business Club, a four-part series on Clubhouse.

22Squared released Count Me In, a free and public DE&I platform for companies to expand their diversity and inclusion programs.

Fortnight Collective and local Boulder breweries collaborated on “CO Care Can,” an assortment of craft beers to support those impacted by the Boulder supermarket shooting tragedy. Proceeds will benefit The Colorado Healing Fund, a nonprofit that assists local communities with victims of mass tragedies in Colorado

Civil rights accelerator Rise and nonprofit Run AAPI launched an AAPI visibility campaign that includes Uber, the National Basketball Association and Melinda Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, which have each signed on the AAPI Visibility Pledge.