Movers & Shakers: Chobani, Target, Postmates, Budweiser and more

In the pitch room

Walmart is looking for a new ad agency to handle its more than $600 million advertising business, currently held by WPP.

The American Cancer Society appointed Tombras as its media agency of record.

Terminix tapped The Martin Agency and Mediahub as its agencies of record for creative and media, respectively.

Pernod Ricard USA selected Ogilvy as the lead creative agency for its tequila and mezcal brands.

Automaker Stellantis is seeking a new ad agency to handle its $2 billion advertising business.

The Milk Processor Education Program has selected creative media consultancy Gale as its lead agency.

Agency news

Cannes Lions may not be fully in person this year after all. The festival is weighing a hybrid virtual and in-person event after announcing its in person festival scheduled for June.

Shaquille O’Neal has an agency: Majority, which plans to hire a talent pool of 75% “black, brown, women and LGBTQ,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Red Havas restructured and expanded its global health officer with the launch of Red Havas Health.

Worldwide Partners added four more agencies to its network: Lawton Communications, which includes Five by Five and Dragonfish Group; and Interweave and Moroch.

IPG is hosting its first-ever Equity Upfront focused on Black media owners and consumers.

On the move

Confluent tapped former Salesforce CMO Stefanie Buscemi as CMO.

Ryan Mayward is VP of ad sales at Instacart.

Duncan Channon named Kumi Croom its first director of collaboration and equity.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America named Steph Lund CEO.

Two new jobs for former Facebook execs: Matty de Castro joined VidMob as VP of growth and operations, and Kiva R. Wilson joined Material as SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Wunderman Thompson LATAM has consolidated its technology and commerce practices, naming Glenda Kok as chief of technology business. And Julieta Rey was promoted to VP regional managing director for the community in Latin America.

Alma promoted four leadership team members: Michelle Headley, Angela Battistini, Angela Rodriguez and Leo Peet.

O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul hired Elena Robinson as head of production.

Preacher promoted five people to its senior leadership team and named Amanda VanAntwerp its first managing director.

Merkle added three new leadership positions to its technology team: Matthew Mobley is EVP and CTO Americas; Pete Rogers is technology consulting leader, and Mark Engelke is growth officer.

Fred Aguirre joined TAG Collective as creative director.

Kantar tapped Neustar exec Ted Prince Jr. as its first global chief product officer.

Audio platform Stationhead hired SoundCloud vet Joe Armenia as director of creator partnerships.

Brand Buzz

Chobani is gearing up for its largest ad campaign ever as it expands beyond yogurt and eyes a $10 billion IPO. Business Insider has the scoop.

For pharmacy retailers like CVS and Walgreens, vaccinations come with an extra prize: consumer data that can be used for marketing purposes, WSJ reports.

Earnings snapshot: Target rode out 2020 with a successful pivot to e-commerce, with revenue up 20% year-over-year to $93.6 billion — an annual revenue increase larger than the previous 11 years combined, per WSJ.

Food fun: Beyond Meat signed a multi-year deal with McDonald’s to be the premium supplier for the McPlant burger, and with Yum! Brands to create plant-based menus for Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell. And Reese’s is out with a peanut butter cup with no chocolate.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey is challenging one California resident to legally change their last name “Jameson” to “Tullamore.”The winner will be invited to spend St. Patrick’s Day at a socially distant Irish Pub, built just for them, in the Mojave Desert.

Postmates released its “Don’t Cookbook,” which features “recipes” for popular comfort foods. Instead of cooking instructions, a QR code is printed at the bottom of the page for people to order from local restaurants. The book is $50 and proceeds benefit restaurant workers affected by the pandemic.

Budweiser reintroduced its low calorie beer, Bud Select, for nationwide distribution.

For good

Deutsch LA launched a free brand building program, called “Blackness in Full Bloom,” for local black business owners and entrepreneurs.

Branding agency Superunion is offering pro bono work for businesses facing challenges during the pandemic through its Best In Class intern program.

LiveRamp has earmarked $15 million in cash reserves to give to financial institutions that support underserved communities.