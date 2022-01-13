Movers & Shakers: Campbell’s, T-Mobile, Taco Bell, KFC and more

In the Pitch Room

KFC tapped Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency.

Jack in the Box is putting its creative account into review. David & Goliath, the fast food chain’s agency of record since 2015, is defending.

Pest control company Orkin chose DDB Chicago as its strategic business and creative agency of record.

Agency News

Merkle entered a one-year partnership with Prospanica, the National Association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals, to advance diversity and inclusion internally and with clients.

My Code, the digital media company formerly known as H Code, rebranded to help brands connect with Hispanic, Black and AAPI consumers.

Media.Monks merged with data company 4 Mile Analytics.

True Independent Holdings, parent company of media agency True Media, acquired St. Louis-based media agency Dicom. The Dicom team will join True Media and relocate to the agency’s St. Louis office.

​​On the Move

Crowdsourcing platform Indiegogo hired Kristen Sager as its first chief marketing officer.

Porsche promoted Ayesha Coker to vice president of marketing.

Dating app Hinge named Coca-Cola and Spotify vet Jackie Jantos chief marketing officer.

Hasbro tapped former Microsoft exec Chris Cocks as chief executive following former CEO Brian Goldner’s death in October.

Wunderman Thompson selected Carrie Philpott as chief client officer.

Win Sakdinan and Meghana Dhar joined Snap as senior director of business marketing, North America and global head of brand partnerships, respectively.

Pinterest named Nichole Barnes Marshall global head of inclusion and diversity.

Papa John's promoted Anne Fischer to chief marketing and digital officer.

Talent platform Upwork hired Melissa Waters as chief marketing officer.

Alex Morrison is leaving Grey Group to become the first chief marketing officer of social media collaboration platform Pearpop.

GroupM brought on JiYoung Kim as chief product and services officer for GroupM North America.

Dentsu appointed Keith Camoosa as chief addressability officer, Dentsu Media Americas.

Quirk Creative tapped Jenna Josepher as executive creative director.

Ogilvy hired Adam Hessel, previously chief creative officer at Harrison & Star, as chief creative officer for Ogilvy Health.

Publicis Groupe’s Hawkeye selected Tina Posey as chief executive officer.

MediaMath appointed Neil Nguyen as chief executive officer after founder Joe Zawadzki stepped down from the role.

Quincy Carroll joined Fandom as its first chief product officer.

Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) named Cierra Moore strategy director.

M Booth Health tapped Stacey Bernstein as CEO.

Performance marketing agency Lockard & Wechsler Direct hired Cristina Ferruggiari as its first executive vice president, director of advanced and connected TV.

Independent creative agency 22squared named Jamie Rubin executive director of media.

ZenBusiness selected Michael Fanuele to lead brand marketing.

Media by Mother hired Maria Van Buskirk as head of communication strategy in New York.

Brett Pacis joined UTA’s entertainment and culture marketing practice, a division of the agency’s newly acquired MediaLink.

Happy Finish, a creative technology and content production studio, appointed Jo Amie as U.S. head of production.

Boston-based Hatch the Agency selected Dorothy Urlich as president of Hatch Talent, their new recruitment and talent offering.

Area 23 appointed Franklin Williams to EVP, director of experience design.

Brand Buzz

T-Mobile acquired rideshare advertising network Octopus Interactive.

Taco Bell is launching a subscription service that lets customers redeem one taco per day for 30 days. Fans that purchase a “Taco Lovers Pass” in Taco Bell’s app will gain access to a secret menu and can redeem tacos at participating locations.

Rihanna is opening five Savage x Fenty lingerie stores in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Coors Banquet is giving away a year’s worth of beer and a Coors Banquet-branded bonsai tree to viewers who can tally how many times the beer shows up in the new season of “Cobra Kai.”

ESPN released a “Postseasoning” spice blend with more than 10,000 bottles available exclusively at postseason games through the remainder of the football season.

Arby’s entered the chicken sandwich wars, with a new spicy chicken sandwich. And KFC launched plant-based chicken nuggets with Beyond Meat.

Campbell’s launched limited-edition candles that smell like chicken noodle soup and tomato soup with grilled cheese.

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands will launch Fresca Mixed Cocktails later this year.

Wingstop is offering “English Breakfast” morning delivery on January 15 for New York City soccer fans to enjoy while watching the English Premier League match, Chelsea vs. Manchester City.

Prime Video is celebrating season four of its hit show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York City. The immersive experience will feature Maisel-inspired cocktails, photo-ops and clips from the series playing throughout the park.

Budweiser launched the Live Like A King Sweepstakes, which gives a lucky customer the chance to win $1 million. Fans can participate by purchasing a case of Budweiser that includes a golden can and posting it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa with the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

For Good

PMG launched a professional leadership program to advance master’s, MBA and Ph.D. graduates into digital strategy and technology careers.

Thomas Bagels partnered with nonprofit Operation Warmth to provide brand-new winter coats to children in need. The company will also donate $100,000 to give 4,000 winter coats to students at five elementary schools in Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle.

Fortnight Collective and Conscious Alliance created the We Got This initiative, which sends community care packages to families impacted by Colorado wildfire destruction.

Denny’s partnered with Stanford University basketball player Fran Belibi to promote the limited-time return of its Super Slam breakfast and donated $25,000 in Belibi’s name to the Billie Jean King-founded Women’s Sports Foundation.