Movers & Shakers: Butterfinger, T-Mobile, Apple and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Fred & Farid Los Angeles has partnered with Webtoon, the world’s largest webcomic, for a campaign series titled Stories to Obsess Over. The first video in the series, published earlier this summer, Freaking Romance, starred actress Alia Shawkat. The latest episode, Cursed Princess Club, dives into the quarantine baking trend.

Callaway Golf and the Kimba Group have launched the campaign Slicers Anonymous. Actor, comedian and golf enthusiast Kevin Nealon stars in the spot alongside other golfers. Throughout the film, anonymous messages appear calling out golfers’ bad swings.

Butterfinger has launched the Butterfinger Investigators campaign starring Hugh Dunnit (actor Amir Arison) and Ali Byes (actress Alexandria Benford). The two appear in a series of videos investigating Butterfinger-swiping perps.

Beyond the Bases, a T-Mobile video series hosted by Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, has launched. The series will feature athletes sharing stories and fun facts about themselves. They will also answer trivia questions to raise money for the T-Mobile Little League Call-Up Grant Program, which covers registration fees for kids.

Data services company Kochava has partnered with Univision for the voter-registration campaign Vota Conmigo. The company’s SmartLinkTM for TV allows a QR code to be deployed across Univision’s platforms and broadcast networks. Users can scan the code to register to vote and to learn more about early voting and mail-in ballot options.

Integrated marketing company GYK Antler has won three clients: Sallie Mae, Ocean Spray and Brekki. These clients join GYK Antler’s roster featuring brands such as Cedar’s Hommus, Wahlburgers, and Dunkin’.

Apple’s new spot for the Apple Watch Series 6 features actress Helene Bonham Carter. The video highlights the various features of the latest watch from tracking fitness, to monitoring heart rate, to measuring low oxygen levels.

Up & Out

Digital media brand Convicts has hired Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale as COO. Vanegas-Gesuale will oversee operations, building the publishing division and more. She was formerly head of studio for BuzzFeed and head of news programming at BuzzFeed News.