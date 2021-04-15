Movers & Shakers: Busch Beer, Hotels.com, Procter & Gamble, and more

In the pitch room

Roku is looking for a new ad agency as it prepares to run its largest advertising campaign in history this fall.

Champion Petfoods tapped TDA Boulder as agency of record for its Orijen and Acana brands across creative, strategy and media.

Bankrate named Interpublic Group’s New Honor Society as creative agency of record for the launch of its first national brand campaign since 1999.

Maine-based full-service agency VIA has been named AOR for discount supermarket chain Save A Lot.

Partners + Napier was named creative and media agency of record for MDLive, a telehealth services provider.

Agency news

Marketing services company Material acquired global design agency Aruliden, which specializes in building purposeful brands.

Dentsu launched Merkle in Canada.

Flashtalking launched an agency partnership services program, led by VP of strategy Walt Cheruk, which offers joint product development, training and certification programs for agencies.

Milwaukee-based creative agency Hanson Dodge picked up four new wins: media AOR for Creminelli Fine Meats, digital AOR for Allsalt Maritime, branding engagement agency for Milliman IntelliScript and branding and design agency for Made4Net.

On the Move

CPB named GSD&M president Marianne Malina as its new global CEO.

Tinder tapped former Pizza Hut CMO George Felix as its new chief marketing officer.

DoorDash is looking for a new head of ad sales to work with global brands on marketing and promotions for its advertising business.

Wavemaker named Delphine Fabre-Hernoux as chief data and analytics officer, North America, and Alex Norman chief growth officer, North America.

Kai Deveraux Lawson joined Dentsu Creative as SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Marc Byers, former GM of Motown Records, joined technology company AMP Global as a strategic advisor.

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness appointed Margot Grover as head of strategy, Jill Cusick as SVP of human resources and Chris Harris as managing director of patient services.

R/GA Tokyo named former IBM tech lead and Digital Makers Lab founder Kei Shimada as managing director.

Artsy, an online marketplace for buying, selling and discovering art, hired Robert Lamvik as VP of growth marketing.

WPP and MullenLowe vet George Rogers joined Boston-based agency and brand consultancy The Fantastical as COO and managing partner.

DoubleVerify named Doug Campbell chief strategy officer.

Johannes Leonardo promoted Emily Wilcox to managing director.

OZY Media expanded its OZY Studios’ team, including: Allison Simmons as senior executive, development; Matthew Vafiadis as senior executive, current and branded; Lindsay Rodger as executive producer, scripted and development; and Brett Webster and Sasha Fuller as executive producers of The Carlos Watson Show.

Vice’s creative agency Virtue appointed Suresh Raj as global chief growth officer, and boutique creative agency World Famous appointed Lindsay (Campau) Klein as director of growth..

DDB North America tapped Jatinder Singh as chief data officer.

Ammunition hired Roy Torres as the agency’s first-ever chief creative officer, and Kristen DiCamillo is the brand new partner of HUSH.

Erin Prosser joined independent creative agency Unconquered as director of account strategy, and Anna Loyeva joined FCB Health Network’s Mosaic Group as management director.

Sid Lee expanded its San Francisco office with eight new creative hires: Christina de la Cruz, Eric Molina, Juan Davila Morris, and Francisco Rojas as creative directors; Greg Plater and Gaeun Oh as art directors and Christian Ianniello and Victoria Bonhomme as copywriters.

MediaMath named Ingrid Hackett as general counsel, Ashish Shukla as chief technology officer and Laurent Cordier as chief partnerships officer.

Havas Health & You promoted Pat Thistlethwaite to chief experience officer, and Robert Wainwright and Bam Zahraie were named associate managing directors of Havas Now.

Shan Lui has been named senior vice president of talent for Kyra Media.

Brand Buzz

Procter & Gamble kicked off a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer.

RanaVerse and art collective Moment in Time Gallery created three NFTs featuring clips of supermodel Kate Moss, with proceeds from the auction benefiting Adwoa Aboah’s Gurls Talk mental health foundation.

Sour Patch Kids introduced its first-ever mystery flavor. Fans can visit Mystery.SourPatchKids.com to submit guesses and enter for the chance to win $50,000 and more prizes.

Busch Beer is looking for a dog to become its new “chief tasting officer” as it expands its "Dog Brew," a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth line. The role comes with a $20,000 paycheck, pet insurance and free Busch Dog Brew.

Hotels.com is helping people celebrate 4/20 by giving $200 in room service “munchie money.” Twenty travelers who submit their hotel reservation will be selected to receive the “special stoner stimulus,” a free night for their next getaway, and VIP gold status for late checkout to help you sleep off that food coma.

Hasbro has partnered with Roblox to create a line of NERF Roblox Blasters and a MONOPOLY: Roblox 2022 Edition Board game.

For good

Pure Farmland kicked off the Pure Growth Project, a grant program providing financial support to neighborhood farms and food projects, for the second year in a row.

HEINZ partnered with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice on a grant program to preserve Black-owned restaurants. The initiative kicks off with the distribution of 60 grants of up to $20,000 each.

Hornitos Tequila and annual screenplay survey The Black List launched the “Take Your Shot” Short Film Program, which will award five emerging filmmakers $15,000 grants to turn their screenplays into proof of concept short films, with mentorship from the Black List.