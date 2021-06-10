Movers & Shakers: Burger King, Miller Lite, Instacart, Mastercard and more

In the pitch room

Edible selected Tombras as its creative and media agency of record, and Tezos Foundation named Huge as its agency of record.

Explore Branson, the tourism board for the Ozarks in Missouri, tapped Proof as its creative agency of record.

Egglife Foods selected Hill Holliday to build its brand story and develop a campaign to support its national expansion goals.

Colle McVoy was named agency of record for animal health company Zoetis Partners.

American Family Insurance and The General chose Publicis Groupe to handle its U.S. media strategy, planning and buying.

Agency news

Havas-owned agency RosaPark rebranded as Rosa Paris after diversity advocates criticized the company for referencing the civil rights advocate Rosa Parks’ racial inclusiveness without proving its own.

The Richard Group’s multicultural agency Lerma split off one year after The Richards Group founder Stan Richards stepped down after making racist comments.

On the Move

Facebook named Marne Levine as chief business officer, succeeding David Fischer, who left the company in March.

Lou Paskalis, Bank of America’s senior VP, of customer engagement and media planning, exited the company earlier this spring.

Snap hired TikTok vets Sam Corrao Clanon and Varshini Satis as director of content and senior associate of talent partnerships, respectively.

Ali Weiss was promoted as Glossier’s first chief marketing officer, and Guardian Life tapped Wendy Wahl as chief marketing officer.

Pereira O’Dell promoted Mona Gonzalez and Natalie Nymark to presidents of the agency’s East and West regions, respectively.

Nicole Portwood was selected as chief brand officer for Live Nation Entertainment.

Publicis Groupe had a big leadership shuffle: Michael Epstein was named CEO, Starcom U.S; Sarah Kramer was selected as U.S. CEO of Spark Foundry; Chris Boothe was appointed COO of Publicis Media, U.S.; and Danielle Gonzales was promoted to chief client officer, Publicis Media.

Lisa Buckley is the new managing director for VaynerMedia Los Angeles.

Havas Media Group selected Noah Vardon as president of Havas Media Group Canada.

180 NY named Angela Kosniewski as head of accounts and Alex Campbell as head of production.

Media company Tastemade tapped Rubi Chavez as head of marketing to build out the company’s global brand and marketing strategy.

WONGDOODY tapped Jessica Wittebort as SVP, customer experience NA, and Oak Leaf Productions appointed Daniel Marin as head of production.

Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners appointed Robyn Tenenbaum as creative director.

22Squared hired Ogilvy NYC vet Della Matthew as SVP, executive creative director, and Definition 6 named Noah Lerner as VP/creative director

Just Global appointed Alex Crowther to president, North America and Emilie Sanders Lee as SVP, global analytics.

Creative agency Sköna named Alison Michael as lead creative strategist and Brittany McBride as a designer.

DNA Seattle hired 72andSunny vet Danielle DeVera as director of growth.

Aaron Noffsinger joined Aisle Rocket as chief creative officer.

FG|PG hired former ECD of We're Magnetic, Phil Koutsis, as its first chief creative officer.

Tom Levesque joined Open X’s executive team as VP of product.

Brand Buzz

Miller Lite and New Balance created “The Shoezie,” a shoe for your beer, and are giving away 50 of them on Father’s Day.

Heinz Ketchup partnered with Waze and Burger King to identify people driving at the speed of ketchup (precisely 0.045km/h) via the Waze app and serve them ads to redeem an Impossible Whopper — with Heinz Ketchup.

Chips Ahoy! released a limited time-only Golden Candy Chip pack featuring golden candy chips and chocolate chips, inspired by the Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent."

MTN DEW released its first room spray collection, Baja Island: Summer Room Scents.

Reynolds Wrap is on the hunt for its first-ever “Reynolds Rookie Griller” who will get paid $10,000 to learn how to grill this summer.

Pride

Burger King is donating 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign for every Ch'King chicken sandwich sold in June.

Barefoot Wine released two limited-edition bottles of Barefoot Sweet Rosé Bubbly designed with the rainbow Pride and transgender pride flags. A portion of the proceeds will go to non-profits Free Mom Hugs and The National Center for Transgender Equality.

Playboy launched “Pride in Numbers','' a campaign featuring custom products designed by LGBTQ+ influencers Kittens, Bretman Rock, Gigi Goode, Leo Baker and Ev’Yan Whitney. Proceeds will be donated to APLA Health, formerly AIDS Project Los Angeles.

So Delicious Dairy Free donated $10,000 to Urban Peak, a Denver-based nonprofit aimed at ending youth homelessness, which disproportionately affects LGBTQ+ youth, and Silk donated $100,000 to True Colors United.

Tripadvisor and HBO Max created “The Pride Guide” to help support LGBTQIA+ travelers find when and where Pride events are happening across the United States.

Vistaprint is donating $100,000 to StartOut, a non-profit organization for LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs, and 20% of all Pride merchandise proceeds in June will be given as an additional donation to StartOut.

Verizon committed $1 million to partner with Encircle, a nonprofit that creates homes across the country for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, and families, to develop custom tech-inspired learning spaces.

Mastercard expanded its True Name initiative across the globe with fintech company Global Payments, and additional partners across Europe and North America, to enable cardholders to leverage their chosen name on their credit cards

For good

Instacart announced its $1 million advertising initiative to support Black-owned CPG brands on its marketplace.

Disney Advertiser Sales launched a Disney Accelerator Program to help minority-led and minority-owned TV consumer brands.

Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer hosted its first annual Manatee Derby on June 8 (World Oceans Day) in partnership with Save the Manatee Club. The event featured an announcer, fake jockeys and a half-time show with Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Funky Buddha will donate $30,000 to support research and rescue efforts and will match donations up to $20,000 through June 30.

TikTok is accepting applications for the second round of its Support Black Businesses initiative, an online hub where Black entrepreneurs can learn about TikTok's ongoing partnerships that drive awareness, support and patronage of their businesses.

Mastercard Foundation donated $1.3 billion to acquire COVID-19 vaccines for more than 50 million people in Africa.

Corona USA and Oceanic Global pledged to remove one million pounds of plastic from beaches by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025.