Movers & Shakers: Bumble, Heinz, Subway, TikTok and more

In the pitch room

Woodhouse Day Spa named LRXD as its first agency of record with a focus on brand strategy platform development.

Agency news

U.S. advertising employment reached historic levels in June when employers added 850,000 jobs to the market — the industry’s biggest-ever one-month increase.

Facebook’s in-house global creative agency, Creative X, switched from an agency of record/lead agency model to an agency roster model.

Dentsu Group acquired LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, under Merkle. And Accenture acquired Bionic, a New York-based consulting firm, for an undisclosed price.

Havas Media Group launched BIPOC Media Connections, a program to help advertisers direct more revenue toward Black-owned and Hispanic-owned radio stations in the U.S.

On the Move

Kantar named Chris Jansen chief executive officer, starting on November 1.

DDB North America tapped Elaine Purcell as chief growth officer and Adrienne Marcino as business development and growth director. Meanwhile, chief creative officer Britt Nolan exited the agency to rejoin Leo Burnett Chicago as CCO and president. And Diane Jackson left her role as chief production officer at DDB Chicago to join Facebook’s business marketing team as director, global head of production.

Katie Soo is leaving her role as HBO Max’s SVP, head of growth marketing, to become chief marketing officer at KiwiCo, which makes subscription science kits for kids.

Dating app Hinge promoted Michelle Parsons to chief product officer.

Horizon Media appointed Phil Mitchell as executive vice president, managing director.

The Richards Group brought back Sue Batterton as chief creative officer and Trevor Monteiro as head of brand media. The pair previously worked at the agency before Batteron moved on to BBDO Minneapolis as executive creative director and Monteiro was VP of communications planning at Moroch Partners.

VMLY&R Commerce tapped TJ Reilly as EVP of performance media.

Empower hired Emily Locker as SVP of its Chicago office and Greg Clausen as SVP of client leadership.

Criteo appointed Nola Solomon as SVP of the company’s Go-to-Market organization.

Deutsch LA expanded its leadership team with new hires: Jason Lonsdale as chief strategy officer, Emily Hodkins as EVP, head of corporate communications and Linda Kim as SVP, head of digital production.

PLUS Products tapped Tara Soltow as VP of marketing, where she will oversee brand, digital and e-commerce marketing efforts.

Brand Buzz

TikTok is testing Shoutouts, a new Cameo-like feature that lets users request a video from creators using the same in-app currency used to tip creators during live streams.

Subway introduced its “Eat Fresh Refresh,” the largest menu update in the sandwich chain’s history, including 11 new and improved ingredients, six new and returning sandwiches, four signature sandwiches and two more bread options: Arisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain. The changes will hit all U.S. locations on July 13.

Speaking of food, dating app Bumble teamed up with New York City restaurant Pasquale Jones to create the Bumble Brew Cafe and Wine Bar. The storefront opens on July 24 in the Nolita neighborhood of New York City.

Department store Bloomingdale’s will open its first smaller, concept store, Bloomie’s, on August 26 in Fairfax, Va.

Montblanc collaborated with director Spike Lee for a limited-edition writing collection.

Heinz introduced the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, a petition calling for companies to sell hot dog buns and wieners in equal packs.

Airbnb and mineral water brand Volvic partnered to give guests a one-night stay at the crux of a volcano at the Chaîne des Puys- Limagne Fault tectonic arena, a UNESCO Natural World Heritage site, where Volvic was born.

For Good

Unilever launched its first #BreakingLimits campaign for Degree Deodorant, in which it committed more than $5 million for Breaking Limits, a program that supports those who face barriers to being active and provides them access to coaches, mentors and safe spaces to move.

Tim Hortons will donate 100% of proceeds from sales of hot coffee and iced coffee on July 21 to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which sends local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to one of seven Tims Camps across North America.