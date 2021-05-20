Movers & Shakers: Budweiser, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and more

In the pitch room

Discover named TBWA\Chiat\Day LA as its creative agency of record, and Knoxville-based agency Tombras was selected as social media AOR for Mozilla, working on the Firefox and Pocket brands.

Groupon tapped Interpublic Group’s FCB as its global creative partner, and Shutterfly appointed Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its creative agency of record.

Kitchen appliances brand Sub-Zero Group appointed Huge as its lead agency across brand strategy, creative and digital marketing.

Truth Initiative, known for its national tobacco prevention truth campaign, named Mojo Supermarket as its agency of record.

Agency news

Esports company Misfits Gaming Group launched The Misfits Agency, dedicated to the esports audience.

Measurement platform TVDataNow and Playbook Media, a performance marketing and creative agency, are partnering to offer brands a suite of tools for CTV media buying, management and measurement.

Strawberry Frog CEO Scott Goodson and head of strategy Chip Walker released Activate Brand Purpose, a book that explores how CEOs, CHROs and CMOs can tackle real issues, transform and grow companies.

Technicolor launched Technicolor Creative Studios, a production studio focused on film, episodic, gaming, brand experiences and advertising.

AICP’s Equity & Inclusion Committee released its Best Practices for Engagement to help agencies and brands diversify their vendor lists and practices for production and post-production content.

On the Move

Innovid promoted Stephanie Geno to be its first chief marketing officer.

The&Partnership appointed Hannah Fishman to chief creative officer, North America..And Havas Chicago tapped Myra Nussbaum as its chief creative officer, making her the first female CCO in its history.

Doner appointed Shelia Minetola as its first-ever director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sourcepoint appointed Jason Canney as chief technology officer, Julie Rubash as chief privacy counsel, and Jared Hand as managing director, North America.

Global consultancy Prophet hired Greg Erdelyi as partner and executive creative director, Sarah Tosques as associate creative director and Damien Peraino as its first executive producer.

ECI Media Management appointed Colin Linggo as SVP, head of media investments and operations in North America, and Zambezi promoted Grace Teng to chief media officer.

PubMatic tapped Nicole Scaglione as vice president, OTT and CTV.

Crystal Hall joined creative experience agency Definition 6 as its SVP, creative director.

FleishmanHillard appointed five new diversity, equity and inclusion leaders: Rachel Coleman in Chicago, John Soriano in Los Angeles, Francesca Weems in San Francisco, Chavonne Jones as DE&I storytelling managing editor in New York and Cheyenne Cameron-Pruitt as DE&I program manager in Sacramento, California.

Digilant tapped Sandra Abi-Rashed as VP of client services.

MediaMath hired Sapna Kapur as its chief financial officer.

Rain the Growth Agency selected Mark Brown as its first chief investment officer.

Brand Buzz

Tushy, a bidet company, is hosting a “poop coaching” service to help workers feel comfortable using office bathrooms again.

Nestlé Toll House and the Many launched an on-demand cookie delivery service for Washington, D.C. residents. Branded placements across the city have QR codes for passersby to scan and order freshly baked cookies delivered to their location.

Spindrift Sparkling Water launched Spindrift Spiked, an alcoholic version of the seltzer water.

Coca-Cola unveiled new packaging, which includes 24 poems about special summer moments, on its bottles. Budweiser kicked off summer with three, limited-edition patriotic cans. And LIFEWTR released, Life Unseen, its largest bottle series ever to uplift underrepentated, diverse creatives.

Diageo opened the Diageo Collaboration Center in Stamford, Connecticut, to help customers, distributors and agency partners understand more about beverage alcohol purchase and consumption.

Milagro Tequila launched #MilagroMondays, giving fans the chance to win a luxury five-day, work-from-anywhere experience in Tulum, Mexico. Participants can enter by posting a photo or video to Instagram about what makes them dread Mondays the most.

Adobe and Netflix are partnering on “The Great Untold,” giving emerging creators support, mentorship and a platform to share their stories. Participants can pitch their story idea via TikTok or WhatsYourGreatUntold.com. Three winners will receive a $10,0000 grant, access to Adobe experts and tools and mentorship to help turn their stories into short films.

Plant-based company Alpha Foods released Grow Your Own Meal Kits for customers to grow their own plant-based meals including nuggets, burritos and pot pies.

For good

Starbucks released new large-print and Braille menus in all U.S. and Canada stores.

Jinx, a premium dog food company, pledged $10,000 to pay back new dog parents' adoption fees in 2020, up to $150 per family.