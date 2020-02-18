Movers & Shakers: Braze, 22squared, Levelwing and more

Wins & losses

Stadiumred Group has acquired experiential marketing agency Creative Riff.

Podcast giant Acast has added PBS NewsHour, the nightly news broadcast on PBS and digital reporting operation, to its network of publisher partners.

Up & out

Digital marketing agency Levelwing has appointed Monica Hoyer as managing director.

Marketing agency R&R Partners has hired Emilie Vasu as director of business development.

Los York Films, the creative production company focused on cross-disciplined talent, has added Leticia Gurjão as their new executive producer and head of the film division.

Havas Media has added three new hires to its roster. Diana Bernstein has been promoted from SVP managing director video Investments to EVP, video investments, while Dan Ryback has been promoted from SVP group client leader to EVP client leader. Holly McManus has been promoted from SVP group director digital investments to EVP digital investments and biddable media leader.

Production company LANDIA is bolstering its multi-talented roster by bringing on international directing duo Supernova, a.k.a. Matias G. Petric and Ignacio Ricci, for U.S. commercial representation.

Cresco Labs is naming celebrated marketer Greg Butler—formerly from Molson Coors—as its first chief commercial officer.

Jamie Shuttleworth moves up to U.S. chief strategy officer, and Shawna Ross is promoted to chief strategy officer of mcgarrybowen Chicago.

Independent global media advisor, MediaSense, has appointed David Strome, ex-LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton VP of media services as client development director.

Erica Hoholick joins 22squared in the new role of chief client officer, leading the account management and business development departments, and reporting to CEO Richard Ward.

Bill Magnuson, CEO of Braze, formerly AppBoy, is joining Rokt's board of directors.

Human Design has hired Christof Meyer as chief strategy officer to add more human insights, depth, and inspiration to its work.