Movers & Shakers: The BrandLab, 600 & Rising, Invisible Collective and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

The Denver Ad School has enlisted the top 10 agencies in Colorado, such as Crispin and TDA, to start the Black Creativity Matters scholarship fund. It currently sits at $160,000 and will pay for 10 black students to attend Denver Ad School for free.

Nonprofit organization The BrandLab has asked Twin Cities and Kansas City agencies to deliver on the mission of changing the face and voice of the marketing industry by teaming up. The move was inspired by 600 & Rising’s #CommitToChange movement and diversity data. So far, 45 partner agencies have answered The BrandLab’s request to publicly release their staffing diversity data in the next week and take a unified stand in support of black talent, including Wunderman Thompson, Colle McVoy, Fallon, ICF Next, BBDO MPLS and more.

600 & Rising, the recently-launched non-profit dedicated to advocacy and advancement of black talent in advertising, has appointed a Board of Directors to execute its mission of dismantling systemic racism in the U.S. advertising industry through effective policy and zealous advocacy. The Board of Directors, which is all black with the exception of Allyship Chair Mira Kaddoura, is the first of its kind in advertising-related non-profits, and one of the only such Boards to exist in the U.S.

In the last few months, The Buntin Group has been named media AOR for Aaron’s, Inc., as well as full-service AOR win for Cabinets To Go, pushing the capitalized billings for the Nashville-based independent agency well above $200 million.

Up & Out

Say hello to L.A.-based Invisible Collective, a newly launched production company and creative studio that aims to partner with advertising and entertainment industry leaders to give them greater access to diverse directors and creatives. The company already has roster of top talent, including: Academy-Award winner Matthew A. Cherry (his film, "Hair Love" won Best Animated Short Film in 2020); contemporary American artist Hebru Brantley; Taiwanese American commercial director Erin Li; and Matthew Castellanos, a Mexican American filmmaker best known for producing and directing digital TV shows, music videos and commercial content.

FCB has hired Yoonjung ("Yoonie") Crosby as chief talent officer for New York, overseeing all initiatives regarding people and culture. Crosby will be responsible for designing and building programs that allow for the attraction, retention and development of standout talent, as FCB NY continues its growth streak in 2020. She will also partner with all levels of the agency to foster a culture of high performance, authentic engagement and inclusion – especially during COVID-19, when people and culture dynamics are constantly changing.

The One Club adds diversity to its leadership by naming Gail Anderson, chair of BFA Design and BFA Advertising at the School of Visual Arts, New York and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Lifetime Achievement Award honoree; and Sherina Florence, creative director at Ogilvy, to its Board of Directors. More than 60 percent of The One Club Board is made up of women and people of color.

Indie shop Fingerpaint has promoted Jenny McKenna to head of operations across the company’s five nationwide offices. McKenna, who has been with the company since 2010, previously oversaw operations in the company’s Saratoga Springs office. Additionally, McKenna will be joining Fingerpaint's operating board, which is responsible for driving the strategic direction and financial health of the company as well as safeguarding Fingerpaint’s empathetic, people-first culture.