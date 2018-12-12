Movers & Shakers: BBDO, McCann, mcgarrybowen and more

Wins & Losses

Benjamin Moore & Co chooses FIG as its AOR. They will partner with Horizon Media for a new campaign to be launched in the coming weeks.

Up & Out

Duncan Channon adds Kat Michie as associate creative director.

Independent creative agency Zambezi announces four key hires across the agency: Tenny Park joins as executive director of communications strategy; Jill Burgeson takes on the role of executive director of brand strategy; Laura Stayt joins as group account director and; Michal David is hired as group account director.

Phenomenon appoints Linda Knight as chief creative officer.

McCann Worldgroup promotes Kate MacNevin to global chief executive officer, MRM//McCann.

Creative services company BigStar adds John Leamy as creative director.

PMG hires Ryan Boomsma as the company’s first chief financial officer and Parks Blackwell in the newly created role of vice president of client development.

Captify announces the appointment of Aruna Paramasivam as global vice president of data & publisher partnerships.

Forsman & Bodenfors New York takes on Kristin Maverick as director of engagement.

Marcus Thomas hires Morgan Connor as culture and coaching director.

Deutsch adds Emmy-winning film producer Diego de la Maza as EVP, head of production at its Los Angeles office.

4A’s names Simon Fenwick as EVP, talent engagement & inclusion.

Mcgarrybowen hires Lucia Grillo as U.S. head of operations.

BBDO Minneapolis promotes Tim Mattimore to executive creative director.

Liz Belte is promoted to art director from graphic designer at Elevation. In addition, Kate Bredimus is named associate creative director.