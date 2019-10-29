Movers & Shakers: BBDO, Iris, Centro, and more

Wins & Losses

Iris has been appointed as Apollo Tyres’s lead brand strategy and creative agency for North America, becoming the company’s agency of record for their premium tire brand Vredestein.

GSD&M founder Tim McClure has joined forces with Rick Rabe, founder of Iconic Creative Collective, to launch Iconic Texas, marshaling their collective talents to promote iconic Texas brands.

Up & out

BSSP has added to its leadership team by bringing on Chris Cummings as Chief Strategy Officer.

Duncan Channon has hired MH VCCP veteran Noel Johnson as the agency’s first director of marketing and client engagement.

Jack Morton announced it has appointed Jeremy Hodges to vice president, executive creative director where he will be responsible for charting the creative direction of several key accounts including MillerCoors.

Independent digital creative agency AnalogFolk announced today the appointment of three new hires for the agency’s New York office: Michelle Choi, Associate Director, Data Strategy; Claudeland Louis, Associate Creative Director; and Sina Iranikhah, Senior Strategist.

Centro has appointed Colleen Healy as chief financial officer.

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has announced that it has hired Eva McCloskey as managing director.

Josh Rubin and Fred Sanicola bring award-winning portfolios to Spark44 as Executive Creative Directors in NA.

Merkle’s HelloWorld this week announced their newest hire, James Riess. Based out of New York, Riess will be taking the role of VP, head of strategy & insights for promotions & loyalty solutions.

BBDO has brought in industry veterans Alex Booker and Philip Sicklinger to serve as executive creative directors on the Ford business in North America.