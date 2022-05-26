Movers & Shakers: Audi, Chime, Whirlpool, Hinge and more

In the Pitch Room

Audi of America named Ogilvy as its creative and strategic agency partner.

Holland America Line named Curiosity as its agency of record.

Mother NY and Media by Mother were named lead integrated AOR for Amica Insurance.

Crunch Fitness chose Richmond-based Familiar Creatures as its agency of record.

Blue Diamond hired McKinney as its creative agency.

Fortnight Collective was namedAOR of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation.

VistaPrint has selected Neo Media World to oversee its global affiliate program.

Colle McVoy retained the Jackson Hole account.

Industry News

My Code acquired majority ownership of Hispanic news company Impremedia.

Strategy and design consultancy Sylvain has joined kyu Collective, a creative network backed by Hakuhodo DY Holdings.

​​On the Move

Vineet Mehra is chief marketing officer of banking app Chime.

Stitch Fix tapped Debbie Rose Woloshin as chief marketing officer.

TikTok agency Link Agency hired Dustin Poteet as chief creative officer.

Coley Porter Bell appointed Joe Thomas as global head of marketing and new business.

Courtney Murphy joined Ogilvy Health as global people director.

Teresa Caro was named president of The Johnson Group.

IPG’s Performance Art appointed Deepak Narisety as chief technology officer.

Digitas promoted Young Lee to chief strategy officer.

Reed Words hired Julianna Roppo as creative director in New York. And Indie agency Fuse Create hired Linda Carte as a creative director.

Intersection promoted Jonathan Fuller to chief revenue officer and Rob Levine to lead east coast national sales.

Executive search firm The Blueprint hired BBH-vet Jules Brenton as its first director of

growth, associate partner to lead expansion in New York.

Brian O’Kelley joined Blockthrough’s board of advisors.

Forbes promoted Kyle Vinansky To SVP of sales, North America.

Austin-based Handsome hired Lori DeBortoli as head of collaborations and partnerships.

Brand Buzz

The NBA launched NBA Lane on Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

Whirlpool Corp. launched an in-house marketing agency called WoW Studios.

For good

Dating app Hinge launched the Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow Fund, donating $100,000 to cover the cost of education for therapists dedicated to supporting underrepresented communities.

Bud Light, in partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, is donating paid media to gain visibility for LGBTQ+-owned businesses across the country. The beer brand is also donating $200 thousand to the organization.

Verizon and Getty Images have launched Disability Communities, a new $40,000 creative grant to promote authentic representation of the disabled community.

Shutterstock partnered with SeeHer, an organization working to end gender bias in media, to launch a vertical on its e-commerce site that highlights AAPI women and girls.