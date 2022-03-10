Movers & Shakers: Asics, Netflix, Wunderman Thompson, Epic Games and more

In the Pitch Room

Asics named Wheelhouse Labs as its AOR through 2023, leading creative, entertainment marketing, strategy, content development and strategic partnerships.

Canada-based Voltari Boat Co. named independent agency The Republik has its first agency of record. Billings are expected to be $2 million in 2022.

Agency News

Wunderman Thompson Commerce launched a social commerce capability.

Labelium launched a gaming agency called NXTLVL, focused on integrating brands into the gaming space.

​​On the Move

Bozoma Saint John is leaving Netflix, and Marian Lee is taking her place as chief marketing officer.

Corrinne Hendricks was named president of Wunderman Thompson California.

Comscore hired Elizabeth Daly as its new vice president of currency.

DDB North America appointed Pradeep Kumar as chief data officer, and Barbarian hired Lawrence Edmondson as chief technology officer. YML promoted Prashant Palsokar to VP of engineering.

OpenAP appointed Brittany Slattery as chief marketing officer, Abbey Thomas as chief revenue officer and Chris LoRusso as chief business officer.

Handsome tapped Pablo Marques de Carvalho as its first chief creative and design officer.

Canela Media named Rosa I. Maceira chief people officer and Starcom brought on Diane Harrison as chief talent officer.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America promoted Nicholas Rotondi to executive creative director.

BrandOpus hired Rebecca Williams as design director in New York, and MullenLowe hired Arthur Daraujo as a design director on its east coast team.

Indie agency Firehouse hired Wade Alger as chief inspiration officer.

Movers+Shakers promoted John McGill to VP of creative and appointed Tom Hyde as VP of strategy.

Jamie Hall was promoted to managing director of Co:collective’s business and brand practice.

Day One Agency elevated Jamie Falkowski to the new role of chief creative officer and partner.

Badger Agency promoted Natalie Troubh to president and appointed Michelle Kessler-Sanders as director of brand development and growth strategy.

Russel Wohlwerth was named a partner at agency search firm Roth Ryan Hayes.

22squared hired Christine Prins as chief marketing officer.

TRG hired Michelle Gardner as chief financial officer.

Fitzco hired Stephen Lintner and J.W. Affourtit to service the French’s and Checkers & Rally’s accounts.

Wavemaker tapped Seow Leng Porter as executive director, client solutions and Mathew Madampil as executive director, agency operations.

Brand Buzz

Epic Games acquired Bandcamp, expanding into music.

Dollar Shave Club celebrated being the official razor of March Madness by creating the world’s first “chinfluencer,” Gonzaga star Drew Timme.

Shake Shack is offering bitcoin as a reward for purchases made using the Cash App..

For Good

Estrella Jalisco created a $100 thousand, called “Vive Tu Estrella,” to empower one person to quit an unfulfilling job and support them (with funding and tools) to pursue their passion.

Valley Vodka will donate $1 to support Ukraine for every bottle of V-One vodka sold in March.

Lowe’s announced a five-year, $100 million investment to community improvement projects across America – its largest-ever commitment of this kind. The project kicked off with Lowe’s Hometowns, which invites people to nominate a deserving hometown project in need of restoration.

Women’s clothing brand Lulu’s is teaming up with Girls who Code to sponsor six female or nonbinary students in a two week immersive summer camp.