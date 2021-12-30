Movers & Shakers: Apple, Rite Aid, Clif Bar, AB InBev and more

In the Pitch Room

Unilever selected livestream commerce platform Firework to help power its beauty & personal care division.

Healthcare provider ChenMed named Rain the Growth Agency as its media and creative agency of record.

Agency News

Independent agency Barker is giving employees a “year-forward” bonus of 4.3% of their compensation to offset rising expenses from inflation. The bonus is in addition to year-end performance rewards and other benefits.

On the Move

Rik van der Kooi stepped down as corporate vice president of Microsoft Advertising after more than 10 years at the company.

Amrapali "Ami" Gan replaced OnlyFans founder Tim Stokley as the platform’s CEO. Stokley will transition to an advisory role.

Cumulus Media tapped Jared Merves as senior vice president, digital.

TV measurement company Samba TV named former Amazon exec Robert Coon as chief revenue officer.

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Sarah Honig to associate vice president; Gabrielle Weber to associate vice president, strategist; and Katie McCubbin to director, integration management.

Brand Buzz

Apple reversed its ban on in-store shopping in New York City after receiving backlash online. New York City locations are now offering “limited” walk-in shopping and repair services.

Rite Aid is closing 63 stores in the U.S.to save an estimated $25 million per year.

AB InBev renewed its sponsorship deal with the NFL for five more years.

Clif Bar launched Clif Pet, a new plant-based dog food brand.

For Good

Gaming and esports agency OS Studios partnered with Twitch and the Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation division (MWR) for the “Navy MWR Esports tournament series” to help sailors stay connected during the holidays. The tournament will focus on Halo’s newest release, “Halo Infinite Multiplayer.” The competition is open to Navy MWR sailors around the world with priority given to active-duty sailors.