Movers & Shakers: American Airlines, Kraft Heinz, Marriott, McDonald’s and more

Agency news

Independent agency Duncan Channon will lead a $40 million COVID-19 vaccination public education campaign in California.

The Richards Group laid off roughly 15% of its staff three months after agency founder and CEO Stan Richards resigned for making racist comments during an internal pitch meeting.

Cox Communications moved its $150 million advertising business to iProspect, ending its 10-year partnership with Publicis Group.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei tapped WPP to promote the brand in the U.S. Huawei hired Adlab, part of AKQA, to raise brand awareness on social media.

Full service agency JOAN won the account for foot care brand Dr. Scholl’s.

Cossette is BRP’s new global agency of record, supporting brands including Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Alumacraft and Manitou

Executive Producer Ron Moon and director Terry Rayment launched hybrid production agency, Superdoom Creative Bureau, out of Los Angeles.

Hudson MX completed a series D financing round of $63.5 million, led by Ascential.

On the move

ViacomCBS vet Henry Moniz will join Facebook in a new role: chief compliance officer.

Carla Piñeyro?Sublett joined IBM as SVP and CMO, replacing Michelle Peluso. She was formerly EVP, CMO, and GM of National Instruments’ portfolio business unit.

DTC fashion brand Everlane tapped former Nike exec Sophie Bambuck as its first CMO, and luxury bedding company Boll & Branch hired former Ralph Lauren CMO Jonathan Bottomley as CMO.

Lyft hired FCB West vet Karin Onsager-Birch as its new VP of creative.

Portal A named four associate partners: Emma White, VP; Elyse Preiss, head of production; Brittani Kagan, head of talent; and Robyn Buensuceso, head of business operations.

Adswerve hired Integer Group VP Tracy Tobin as its first chief people officer.

McCann Health promoted Dr. Dan Carucci to global chief medical officer.

Incubeta promoted Zoe Hall to managing director of ad tech solutions, and Lauren Stearley as director of programmatic.

Production company PANOPTICA tapped Roan Bibby as executive producer.

Omnicom Health Group hired former Tripleclix CMO Tom Edwards as chief digital officer.

Josh Mandel is CEO of production house The Mill.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. appointed Jeff Moriarty EVP and chief product officer of its digital division.

Brand Buzz

The National Women’s Hockey League and Discover inked the largest sponsorship deal in the league’s history.

Kraft Heinz is in talks to sell its Planters snack brand to Hormel Foods Corp.

Marriott rebranded its Sheraton Hotels & Resorts properties with a redesigned lobby with soundproof booths, and brighter rooms with a height-adjustable desks and integrated power and charging outlets. Bathrooms will have walk-in showers and amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

Earnings debrief: McDonald’s suffered in Q4 as renewed COVID-19 restrictions sent international restaurant sales down 7.4% year over year. Still, it was an improvement over Q3’s 10.1% decrease. Over in travel, Southwest Airlines lost nearly $3.1 billion last year while American Airlines reported a record $8.9 billion loss in 2020.

For good

Lipton Tea teamed up with the viral music duo Singing Surgeons to release a cover album, "Put a Little Love in Your Heart," to inspire people to take care of their heart in honor of Heart Health Month. .

The One Club for Creativity is expanding its ONE School free portfolio program for Black creatives to Chicago and Atlanta. Lewis Williams, chief creative officer and Terrence Burrell, VP, creative director at Burrell Communications will co-run the Chicago arm, and . Sherman Winfield, ECDat VMLY&R, will lead the launch in Atlanta.

Facebook and Instagram have launched #BuyBlack Shop Collections to help consumers to find and buy from 80 Black-owned small businesses on Facebook or the Instagram Shopping Tab.

Barefoot wines and New Voices Foundation teamed up for the #WeStanforHer campaign, a grant program in support of emerging female business owners. This year, five Black women will receive a $10,000 grant from Barefoot to support their business efforts, coaching and mentorship.

RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) launched its virtual Super Bowl activation “Champions of Change” in partnership with Pepsi, On Board Experiential and its Black-owned, minority-led consultancy Think TRUE. Attendees can explore a virtual timeline that ties together sports with social justice and step into the shoes of iconic athletes, and see art 40 kids who have excelled in RISE programming.