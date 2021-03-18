Movers & Shakers: Amazon, Pizza Hut, Budweiser, Starbucks and more

In the pitch room

Unilever is moving more than $30 million of its North American advertising business from WPP to Publicis agency Arc Worldwide Chicago, a division of Leo Burnett.

Coppertone appointed Huge as its creative agency of record. Wunderman Thompson previously held the account for six years.

American Woodmark named MullenLowe New York its agency of record, handling brand strategy, creative and digital for the cabinetry company.

Agency news

Ascential, which runs the Cannes Lions festival, reported a revenue loss of 31% ($366 million) after the event was cancelled due to the pandemic last year, according to The Times.

The Professional Fighters League tapped VaynerX’s The Sasha Group as its digital marketing agency of record.

Creative agency Sunday Afternoon rebranded Liquid+Arcade, formerly Liquid Advertising, with a new logo mark reminiscent of early 1990s video games and arcades.

Accenture Interactive Global CEO Brian Whipple launched “George Madness,” a March Madness-inspired tournament where employees can fill out a bracket. The twist? Whipple’s dog, George, will pick the winner. Watch the games unfold on Whipiple’s Instagram: @bh_whipple.

On the move

Progressive CMO Jeff Charney is retiring after more than a decade at the insurance company.

Clubhouse tapped Instagram vet Fadia Kader as its head of media partnerships and creators.

Lisa Bright is Ogilvy California’s new chief creative officer, and Leslie Sims is Deloitte Digital’s new U.S. chief creative officer. Plus, Cashmere promoted Rona Mercado to CMO and Ryan Ford to president and chief creative officer.

Ulta Beauty named president Dave Kimbell CEO. Current CEO Mary Dillon will become executive chair.

Camp + King added eight new employees across its creative, production and Content Lab including associate creative director Lucy Ji, senior art director Justin Hun, senior copywriter Joey McRobert, junior copywriter Na'im Carlyle, senior editor Justin Giffin and designer Connie Chung.

Wavemaker tapped Ann Molloy as managing partner, executive director, to lead the agency’s Danone business.

Momentum Worldwide promoted James Robinson to chief creative officer and David Chamberlain to chief experience design officer in North America.

David&Goliath promoted Lixaida Lorenzo and Frauke Tiemann to executive creative director. The agency also tapped Michael Molinaro as group creative director and design director and Bruno Cunha as group strategy director.

Fyllo named former Omnicom director of global strategic partnerships, Joe Raaen, as VP of Product Management. And Connected Cannabis Co. appointed former Nike senior brand director Craig Lyon as VP head of marketing.

Audience Town tapped Andrew Green as its VP of sales, and Merkle tapped Eryck Dzotsi as head of SEO.

Omnicom’s sparks & honey added three new members to its advisory board: CEO and global conservation scientist M Sanjayan, polymath, cofounder of KindEarth.Tech (KET) and author Olivia Fox Cabane and learning innovation consultant and author David Price.

Quirk Creative hired George Morales as post production coordinator, Samantha Miani as growth and marketing associate manager and Evelyn Ng as production coordinator. Emily Draper has been promoted to senior copywriter.

Brand Buzz

Amazon will stop selling books that present LGBTQ+ identities as a mental illness.

PepsiCo signed a major endorsement deal with LeBron James, who previously partnered with Coca Cola for nearly 18 years.

Adobe is partnering with government agencies in all 50 states to use Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud to modernize their operations.

Samuel Adams promoted its non-alcoholic beer Just the Haze with its new Insulated Pacing Apparatus (aka The I.P.A.). The device features built-in motion sensors, a vibration system and LED lights that “activates” after every second beer, signaling to drinkers that it's time to drink a non-alcoholic IPA.

Wattpad launched Wattpad Brand Originals, which will develop branded TV series, films, podcasts, and digital media projects from hit Wattpad stories.

Budweiser turned all beer “green” for St. Patrick’s Day by pledging enough Renewable Energy Certificates to cover the estimated electricity used in one day to brew beer in the U.S.

New Dr. Squatch subscribers will get a one month free UFC fight pass from March 22 to April 25.

Pizza Hut customers can play PAC-MAN on its new limited-edition box via augmented reality.

Anheuser-Busch and producer Panay Films are launching “Not a Sports Show,” a six-episode talk show hosted by Lil Rel Howery featuring current and former professional athletes. The show debuts on Ficto.tv on March 25.

Tinder is giving 500 members free Everlywell COVID-19 test home collection kits, one for them and their match.

Coors Light is asking people to trade in their quarantine clutter for its weight in free beer. Participants in Atlanta and Paradise, Nevada can donate on March 20 and to receive their "weight equivalent" in rebates for up to two cases of Coors Light.

For good

CafeMedia launched its Remarkable Voices Program for BIPOC digital creators, which helps 12 successful creators scale their audience and monetize their work.

Lowe’s has committed $10 million to rebuilding and restoring communities across the U.S. in honor of its 100th anniversary.

Facebook is launching a tool in its COVID Information Center that shows when and where people can get vaccinated, and is expanding the Information Center to Instagram.

Starbucks partnered with Aira, an app that connects blind or visually impaired people with agents to help them access visual menus. In the U.S .and Canada, Starbucks will offer large print and Braille menus developed in partnership with the National Braille Press.