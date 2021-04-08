Movers & Shakers: Amazon, Harry’s, White Claw, Yahoo Answers, and more

In the pitch room

McDonald’s named Canvas Worldwide and Hispanic-owned agency Lopez Negrete Communications to handle Hispanic media communications in the U.S.

Facebook is reviewing its creative account and has selected Johannes Leonardo to lead creative strategy for Instagram.

Fintech startup Tally named IPG’s Mediahub as its U.S. media agency of record.

Omnicom signed a multi-year agreement with financial services provider Allianz to offer creative solutions and global brand strategy for more than 70 countries.

LinkedIn named iProspect U.S. as its global paid media agency, handling digital media strategy and buying across all business units.

Great Wolf Resorts tapped Erich and Kallman and Horizon Media to handle strategy for the indoor water park resort and entertainment brand.

Agency news

The Via Agency has rebranded to be called Via.

3BLACKDOT, an entertainment studio with a focus on gaming, signed a one-year partnership with gaming talent management company BavaMedia.

On the move

Walmart named former Disney in-house agency exec Jean Batthany as its first chief creative officer, reporting to chief marketing officer William White.

Najoh Tita-Reid is Logitech’s new CMO, and MTV Entertainment Group tapped Jason White as CMO.

Phenomenon’s founder and CEO Krishnan Menon left the ad agency after 15 years.

72andSunny cofounder John Boiler was named chair at MDC’s Constellation, which includes 72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout and Hecho Studios.

The Ad Council appointed Elise James-DeCruise as its first chief equity officer, and Meeckel Beecher joined Shutterstock as its head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Gallegos United named Iu La Lueta and Cristián Costa as creative directors.

BBDO San Francisco tapped Kelly Johnson as CEO and Thiago Cruz will take over as CCO.

DAVID Miami appointed Luiza Prata Carvalho head of account.

Hooray Agency promoted Eric Stein to chief creative officer, Randy Stuck to EVP and Katelyn Raman to VP of marketing.

Fingerpaint named former Dentsu exec Jeralyn Mastroianni as chief people officer.

R3 hired four new consultants in New York: Craig Stein, Alexandra Henriques, Hailey Tay and Jason Velliquette.

Isobar Public Sector named Larry Gillespie, II president and chairman of the board.

Brand Buzz

Harry’s raised $155 million, bringing its valuation to $1.7 billion.

Yahoo Answers will shut down on May 4.

Amazon has explored opening discount retail stores to sell home goods and electronics sitting in its warehouses.

Pinterest launched its first B2B campaign aimed at advertisers in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada and Australia, and White Claw will launch its first global ad campaign called “Let’s White Claw” with Accenture agency Rothco.

Topgolf is offering free games for one year as part of its Ultimate Baller sweepstakes. Fans can enter the contest in April by texting “BALLER” to the number 68633, or online at topgolf.com/winayear.

Jose Cuervo’s Playamar Tequila Hard Seltzer line introduced two new flavors: Black Cherry and Mango.

Outdoor gear company Helinox collaborated with K-Pop sensation BTS on a furniture and accessory line.

For good

In celebration of Earth Month, Eden Reforestation Projects will plant a tree in the regions most impacted by deforestation for every Incipio Organicore case sold.

Drop Technologies, an e-commerce rewards startup, launched its #DropCOVID campaign, which awards people who take a selfie after getting their COVID-19 vaccine with $50 from restaurants and retailers.

Target donated $1 million to nonprofits providing free or discounted rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a paid partnership with Lyft.

Agency Instrument is dedicating $3 Million to launch Build.Grow.Serve, a program to help the Black Community through creativity and design.

Deutsch LA’s Asian Employee Resource Group created an NFT collection called “Against Asian Hate,” in collaboration with Asian artists, and will donate the proceeds to Stop AAPI Hate.

Critical Mass rebranded the Shirley Chisholm Education Foundation (SCEF) with a portrait of its namesake, the first African American woman in Congress and to run for president under a major party. SCEF also launched its mentorship program, The Protégé Experience, that offers support for young women of color.