Movers & Shakers: Amazon, Clubhouse, McDonalds, Lego and more

In the pitch room

Groupon named FCB as its global creative agency, parting ways with TBWA\Chiat\Day after hiring it as agency of record in 2020.

Bentley Motors signed Iris Experiential Agency as its AOR for three more years.

Prudential selected StrawberryFrog to lead its multi-platform brand marketing.

New Moon Agency won business from Porsche, Moet-Hennessy, Tory Burch and Nordstom.

Agency news

Production company Not Normal launched in Los Angeles and Miami with Ari Evasio as creative director and headhunter, Yann Henric as executive producer for USA and Europe, Charlie Berrizbeitia as executive producer for U.S. Hispanic and Jose Luis Cabruja as business management, LATAM.

Performance agency Labelium launched Labelium Play, a full service unit dedicated to video, gaming, audio and high impact display. The new division is based out of Chicago and led by managing director Clayton McLaughlin.

On the Move

Wells Fargo’s head of marketing Micahel Lacorazza is leaving as the company retires its CMO role.

Expedia Group appointed Rathi Murthy as chief technology officer and president of Expedia services, and Jon Gieselman as the president of Expedia brands.

Dentsu’s 360i CEO Jared Belsky is leaving the agency after nearly 13 years.

GroupM tapped Krystal Olivieri as its first global chief innovation officer to streamline its products and solutions.

Vox Media hired Jennifer Cullem as head of product.

You & Mr. Jones tapped Will Luttrell as partner and CTO and promoted Karima Otmani to associate partner and group deputy CFO. Mofilm Global CEO Rebecca Sykes was also promoted to associate partner.

Havas Media Group selected Mike Bregman as chief data officer, North America.

Dirty Robber named Jasper Thomlinson executive producer and head of branded content.

The Bloc appointed Stuart Goldstein to the new role of chief operating officer.

Goodway Group appointed Kandi Gongora as chief transformation officer to help enable global collaboration and communication.

CSG promoted SVP Liz Bauer to executive VP, chief marketing and customer officer.

DoubleVerify appointed Tejal Engman to SVP, investor relations.

National video network GSTV selected Steve Ochs as EVP and CMO..

WPP brand agency Superunion named Mick McConnell as CEO, North America.

Clear M&C Saatchi hired FutureBrand’s João Marcopito as associate creative director in New York.

McCann Worldgroup promoted Nathy Aviram to chief production officer for Craft North America, and Aaron Kovan returned to fill Aviram’s former role of chief production officer for McCann New York.

DDB New York named Darla Price as president and Auro Trini Castelli as chief strategy officer.

Publicis Groupe’s Arc Worldwide appointed an all-female leadership team to oversee the Unilever business: Alma Klein as SVP, creative director, Rhonda Gilbert as SVP, account director, Heather Collins as EVP, account director and Lauren Elliott as SVP, strategy director.

Tech firm S4M named Cyrille Geffray global chief operating officer.

Canela Media tapped Germán Palomares Salinas as country manager and VP of sales for Mexico.

Mediassociates promoted Alicia Weaver to VP, offline activation and named Christine Sheehan as vice president, account strategy.

Brand Buzz

Amazon shut down the Amazon Prime app and will offer its two-hour delivery service on the Amazon app.

Lego is releasing a rainbow-themed, LGBTQ+ set titled, Everyone Is Awesome.

Clubhouse reached 1 million Android users two weeks after launching for Android devices.

Bagel Bites is celebrating the lunar eclipse by giving away free Bagel Bites and moon deeds for 100 fans to own a piece of the moon.

For National Hamburger Day on Friday, Pepsi is offering fans a chance to pair their favorite burger with a Pepsi by sharing a photo of themselves with a Pepsi and a burger of their choice with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi. Pepsi will provide a rebate via Venmo, PayPal or digital gift card up to $3.49.

Budweiser launched the “Carry What You Can” campaign, which allows fans to take home extra cases of Budweiser when they purchase $20 worth of the beer. The brand also partnered with Upwork to find a creative director to lead design for its Labor Day packaging.

Heinz is on the hunt for its first-ever “Head Burger Artist,” who will receive $25,000 to taste test America’s best burgers, consult on a future Heinz condiments and enjoy a lifetime supply of Heinz products.

For good

Shake Shack is offering free fries to vaccinated guests with a purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich.The chain is also releasing a limited-edition Pride Shake with a percentage of sales supporting LGBTQ nonprofit The Trevor Project.

Diageo implemented Pronghorn, a 10-year initiative to help Black participants generate $2 billion in the spirits industry.

Bark released a limited-edition, rainbow-printed line of dog toys in honor of Pride month and will donate a portion of the proceeds to Chicago-based non-profit One Tail at a Time, which houses trans, animal-loving youth transitioning out of homelessness.