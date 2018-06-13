Movers & Shakers: 72andSunny, Ridley Scott, Reebok and more

This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Wins & Losses

Ridley Scott has brought together all RSA Films-affiliated companies in a multi-business restructure to form the Ridley Scott Creative Group. Luke Scott will assume the role of Global CEO, working with Founder Ridley Scott, and partners Jake and Jordan Scott, to oversee the future strategic direction. "We are in a new golden age of entertainment," Ridley Scott commented. "The world's greatest brands, platforms, agencies, new entertainment players and studios are investing hugely in entertainment. We have brought together our talent, capabilities and creative resources under the Ridley Scott Creative Group, and I look forward to maximizing the creative opportunities we now see unfolding with our executive team."

San Francisco-based agency TBD is Evernote’s new global creative agency for brand marketing and advertising services.

Up & Out

Reebok announces the appointment of Karen Reuther as global creative director.

72andSunny promotes executive strategy director team Kelly Schoeffel and Bryan Smith as its newest global partners.

Margarita Fitzpatrick joins Proximity Cincinnati as vice president of client partnership and Liz Martin takes on the role of senior vice president of global digital client services lead.

Brooklyn-­based agency Madwell has hired Joe DeSalazar as vice president of client services and Diana Bosniack as creative director.

Periscope welcomes two new creative directors: Ryan Peck and Scott O’Leary. Meanwhile, Jen Stocksmith was promoted from creative director to group creative director and will work directly with chief creative officer Peter Nicholson.

Human Worldwide is taking on Carol Dunn as its newest executive producer.

