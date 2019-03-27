Movers & Shakers: 72andSunny, Omnicom, Duncan Channon and more

Wins & Losses

Duncan Channon acquires A2G influencer and social marketing agency.

WPP’s SET Experience Group consolidates its family of agencies, rebrands and relaunches as Set Creative.

In an bid to increase Illinois’ $40 billion travel and tourism industry, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has enlisted O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul (OKRP).

Fallon becomes agency of record for Cumberland Farms.

m/SIX named media agency of record for banking giant Regions Financial.

DraftKings Inc. opens Boston headquarters. "Massachusetts has been home to DraftKings since our inception, and we take immense pride in being part of the vibrant technology community here," said Robins, DraftKings CEO and co-founder. "Our new headquarters will foster innovation while providing a true homefield advantage as we work toward our goal of being the ultimate sports entertainment destination for fans."

Hugo Neu Corporation taps Concept Farm for brand relaunch of Kearny Point.

Up & Out

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD U.S. names George Manas president, chief media officer.

PHD U.S. appoints Anthony Koziarski chief media officer.

Dave Wilson, global president and chief operations officer of Patrón Spirits International and The Patrón Spirits Company, retires as of April 1 2019.

Wongdoody hires Steve White as executive director, retail innovation.

Former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi joins the board of sparks & honey.

Digital experience agency Inphantry promotes Regi Jacob to creative director.

Space150 Welcomes Sarah Zielie as vice president of media.

1stAveMachine and The Gotham Group sign D.A.D.D.Y. directing duo for literary representation fresh off of the SXSW premiere of their first directorial feature, Extra Ordinary.

GroupM has just announces Amit Seth as global chief product and data officer.

Webedia hires Matthew Wurst to lead U.S. operations for global media, content and technology network.

Deutsch elevates Husani Oakley to EVP, director of technology and innovation.

Cavel Khan joins Vice as SVP North America, client partnerships. The firm also elevates the following: Tim Daugherty -- SVP N.A., strategy & operations; Sarah Harrison -- SVP N.A., creative studio; Ben Dietz -- SVP N.A., partner concepts & development and; Dan Bowen -- SVP N.A., production.

72andSunny Los Angeles hires Teri Miller as president.

Steve Keller joins Pandora as Sonic strategy director.