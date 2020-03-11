Movers & Shakers: 72andSunny, Cactus, GroupM and more

Wins & Losses

Reform Alliance - an organization that aims to transform the American justice system - announced that it has enlisted Droga5 as its creative agency of record.

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced the acquisition of U.K.-based behavioral analytics firm Sandtable.

Global creative company Sid Lee has become the global agency of record for Dickies.

The 4A's has brought on The Sway Effect as its new agency of record.

Up & Out

Cactus has added agency veteran Jeff Graham as president and CMO.

The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) has appointed Donna Tobin as EVP of marketing/comms.

Creative agency 72andSunny announced that global chief operating officer and partner, Evin Shutt, has been promoted to chief executive officer.

Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy, announced the promotion of Ripal R. Patel from SVP, client financial services to chief financial officer.

Jimmy John’s has named Darin Dugan as its new chief marketing officer.

Zambezi announced the promotion of Jill Burgeson to chief strategy officer.

Sid Lee appointed Melissa Palazzo-Hart and Nirm Shanbhag as chief operations officer and chief strategy officer, respectively.