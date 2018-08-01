Movers & Shakers: 72andSunny, Blink Fitness, David&Goliath and more

Wins & Losses

The Plum Guide – the Michelin Guide of vacation home rentals – appoints brand communications agency, Manifest New York, to make noise around its launch in four new cities: New York, LA, Milan and Rome.

Blink Fitness names AnalogFolk its experience agency of record.

Post Consumer Brands’ Honey Bunches of Oats chooses San Francisco-based ARGONAUT as its new agency of record.

David&Goliath is the new agency of record for Chicken of the Sea.

Allen & Gerritsen is selected by the National Organization on Disability to create a national awareness campaign to promote people with disabilities as an untapped talent pool.

Up & Out

Cristina "Tin" Sanchez, Jimmy Dietzen, Josh Mizrachi and Kat Dudkiewicz all join We Are Unlimited as creative executives.

Joel Kaplan is promoted to executive creative director of MUH-TAY-ZIK | HOF-FER's San Francisco office.

Marketsmith promotes David Le to senior media operations specialist.

TJ Sullivan joins Digital Remedy as the team as the new EVP of sales.

Grow takes on Peter J. Wagoner as its newest creative director.

DialogTech hires Viji Davis as senior vice president of marketing.

The Community welcomes Shobha Sairam as VP, chief strategy officer.

San Francisco-based independent agency TBD announces the appointments of Jeff Burger as engagement planning director and Robert Woods as senior account director.

Maggie Parkhouse rejoins Spicefire as group director of design.

72andSunny Singapore announces Bassam Abdel-Rahman as managing director.

Blue Sky Agency announces the appointment of three new senior hires: Allie Clark to the newly-created position SVP, director of client services; Marco Worsham to creative director and; Alex Payne to director of social media.