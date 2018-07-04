Movers & Shakers: 4A's, UM, MTV and more

Wins & Losses

Consumer-driven healthcare company Bright Health appoints NYC-based Figliulo&Partners as its creative agency of record.

Austin-based indie engagement agency Drumroll is named agency of record for Perspectv Distilling Company.

Up & Out

The 4A’s, shifts several notable positions and appointments to its board of directors. Effective immediately, Sharon Napier, CEO of Partners + Napier, moves from board secretary/treasurer to the co-vice chair role left vacant last year by Greg Stern, following the BSSP CEO’s appointment to 4A’s chairman. Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy, replaces Napier as secretary/treasurer. Hearts & Science’s COO, Kathleen Brookbanks, continues her role as co-vice chair. Marie-Claire Barker (global chief talent officer, Edelman) joins as director at large along with Lou Aversano (CEO, Ogilvy USA). Meanwhile, Liz Ross (president and CEO, Periscope) joins the Central Region and Bob Morrison (founder and CEO, Morrison) joins the Southern Region.

Production studio Humble signs director Natalia Leite to its roster.

Merge hires Michel Plunkett as its director of strategy and analytics.

Richard Evelyn joins Morrison Agency as group account director.

Kiran Smith is the new chief executive officer for the creative agency Arnold.

VINA, the female-only friendship app and tech company based in LA and NYC, announces the appointment of media powerhouse Cathie Black to its board of advisors and former Bauer Media Group editorial director Brittany Galla as director of content strategy.

UM appoints Kasper Aakerlund, former IPG Mediabrands Hong Kong CEO, to lead the APAC market for as a president.

Patrick Figueroa and Rick Utzinger join Fallon Minneapolis as executive creative directors and creative leads.

Jacqueline Parkes elevates to the roles of chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Digital Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Lotame promotes Jason Downie to chief strategy officer.