Movers & Shakers: 4A's, UM, MTV and more

by Oliver McAteer Added 18 hours ago
(Clockwise L to R): Jacqueline Parkes, president of Digital Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo, Morrison Agency's Richard Evelyn, Merge's Michel Plunkett
(Clockwise L to R): Jacqueline Parkes, president of Digital Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo, Morrison Agency's Richard Evelyn, Merge's Michel Plunkett

This week's account of wins and losses, hires and lay-offs.

Wins & Losses

Consumer-driven healthcare company Bright Health appoints NYC-based Figliulo&Partners as its creative agency of record.

Austin-based indie engagement agency Drumroll is named agency of record for Perspectv Distilling Company.

Up & Out

The 4A’s, shifts several notable positions and appointments to its board of directors. Effective immediately, Sharon Napier, CEO of Partners + Napier, moves from board secretary/treasurer to the co-vice chair role left vacant last year by Greg Stern, following the BSSP CEO’s appointment to 4A’s chairman. Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy, replaces Napier as secretary/treasurer. Hearts & Science’s COO, Kathleen Brookbanks, continues her role as co-vice chair. Marie-Claire Barker (global chief talent officer, Edelman) joins as director at large along with Lou Aversano (CEO, Ogilvy USA). Meanwhile, Liz Ross (president and CEO, Periscope) joins the Central Region and Bob Morrison (founder and CEO, Morrison) joins the Southern Region.

Production studio Humble signs director Natalia Leite to its roster.

Merge hires Michel Plunkett as its director of strategy and analytics.

Richard Evelyn joins Morrison Agency as group account director.

Kiran Smith is the new chief executive officer for the creative agency Arnold.

VINA, the female-only friendship app and tech company based in LA and NYC, announces the appointment of media powerhouse Cathie Black to its board of advisors and former Bauer Media Group editorial director Brittany Galla as director of content strategy.

UM appoints Kasper Aakerlund, former IPG Mediabrands Hong Kong CEO, to lead the APAC market for as a president.

Patrick Figueroa and Rick Utzinger join Fallon Minneapolis as executive creative directors and creative leads.

Jacqueline Parkes elevates to the roles of chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Digital Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Lotame promotes Jason Downie to chief strategy officer.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us