Movers & Shakers: 360i, Manifest, FCB and more

Wins & Losses

Hard kombucha connoisseur, JuneShine, appoints Manifest to take on the alcohol industry. It is tasked with leading its nationwide PR efforts and kickstarting a mindful drinking movement.

Keds names JOAN agency partner as it gears up to reintroduce itself to a new generation of consumer.

Superfly acquires sensory experience company Listen.

Up & Out

Ogilvy New York hires Claire Morris as Managing Director, where she will be responsible for managing several of the agency's top accounts. Throughout her 25 year career -- which has spanned four countries and five cities -- Claire has led integrated teams at agencies including Havas, Ogilvy, Taxi, Y&R, 360i and most recently Collins.

Laundry hires Monica Reimold as Executive Producer in its San Francisco office to oversee sales, marketing, client relations, and in-house production operations.

Todd Kline joins Endeavor as Senior Vice President, Sports Talent and Property Sales.

FCB New York names Sy-Jenq Cheng Executive Creative Director/Head of Art -- a new role for the agency.

Isobar bolsters its leadership team with two key hires: Jory Edmunds joins as Chief Strategy Officer and MaryAnn Hoadley joins as Senior Vice President of Federal Business Development.

Match Marketing Group hires Brian Cohen as CEO.

Momentum Worldwide expands Toronto office with eight hires. Executive Creative Director, Raul Garcia, introduced new additions to the creative and strategic teams: Dan Bache, Max May, Antonia Goga, Nathen Ping, Mark Delisi, Rodrigo Coelho and Nisha Sehdev. Sarah Bulmer has also transitioned from the account side of the business.

F&B hires Phillip Pastore to lead and evolve the Creative Technology team.

Movement Strategy takes on former 160OVER90, JWT, Ogilvy Director Samantha Reeb-Wilson.

We Are Rosie, a women-owned company and platform for on-demand marketing expertise, announces the selection of five people to serve on its board of directors: Nancy Hill, founder of The Agency Sherpa and former President and CEO of the 4As; Seth Hittman of GroundUp and formerly Publicis Groupe; Armin Molavi of Hilton; Cindy Gallop of MakeLoveNotPorn and; Stephen Wakeling of Phobio.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles elevates Jennifer Costello to Head of Strategy.

Following more than three years as the Managing Director of R/GA LA, Nicky Bell has been named SVP, Global Client Partnerships. Taking the reins as SVP, Managing Director, R/GA Los Angeles, is marketing and technology veteran Pam Scheideler.

Anne Gordon returns to Hooligan as Director of Development.

WRG hires Greg Kiner to lead its Live Team in the U.S.

Hill Holliday takes on Robert Yee as SVP, Account Director and Ailine Tan as SVP, Account Operations.

Tag appoints Nancy Hill as Non-Executive Director.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners announces executive producer Leila Gage will be promoted to head of broadcast production.

GYK Antler promotes Mike Gatti to Executive Creative Director.

360i taps Kristin Maverick to lead Social Marketing.

Campbell Ewald promotes Kari Shimmel to Chief Strategy Officer and expands her leadership team to include Chris Marchegiani and Ashok Sharma to create an integrated strategy group, which will span across its Detroit, New York and Los Angeles offices. Suzanne McGee will also be added to the team and will play an active role in informing briefs and supporting the agency’s success in the marketplace.

Ad Club of New York appoints Lee Nadler to Board Chair.