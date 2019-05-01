Movers & Shakers: 360i, Firstborn, DDB and more

Up & Out

360i promotes creative duo Piper Hickman and WeiWei Dong to the role of executive creative directors.

Firstborn hires Laurie Hollar and Ellis Talley as creative director and senior unity developer, respectively.

Audrey Melofchik named president of DDB New York.

Ebiquity appoints Jed Meyer as managing director North America.

McCann and Droga5 vet Colm Murphy joins The&Partnership as chief strategy officer.

Jarrod Riddle returns To space150 as executive creative director.

Superheroes NY hires Geoff Desreumaux as head of strategy.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles announces the addition of three leaders to its executive team: Michael Claypool as managing director; Simon Wassef as chief strategy officer and; Kelly Rosen as director of new business development.

Former IBSA consultant Traci Dunne leaves the agency after more than 20 years to join APR in a new global role as a strategic consultant.

Frank Brooks joins Swift as head of production.

The Many promotes Kylie Wu to brand director and Adam Wagner to associate creative director.

The Gotham Group taps director Hasraf ‘HaZ' Dulull.