Movember aims to end mental health stigmas among men

Three in four suicides in America are by men. About 100 men each day in the U.S. take their lives by suicide. And more than one-third of men in the U.S. say they don’t talk about their feelings because they don’t want to be viewed as less manly.

Movember – a charity dedicated to changing perceptions of men’s health – has created a campaign aimed at encouraging men to share their feelings and ending stereotypes around mental health issues.

The new "Man of More Words" initiative is the first campaign created in partnership with Ad Council Edge, the organization’s recently launched strategic consultancy.

Historically, Movember has been known in the states for its mustache cancer awareness activation in November, making this effort its first major mental health push in the U.S.

To spread the message, Movember and Ad Council Edge feature influential men in video and social content who are each speaking about personal mental health challenges and experiences.

The campaign videos and social content include stories from actors, musicians and creators Jordan Fisher, Scott Sire, Matt Santoro, Logan Henderson, Jonathan Bennett and Raymond Braun, as well as Bryant Wood, Matt King, Justin Mikita and Eric Bigger.

"Many men throughout the country suffer in silence, in large part due to social and cultural pressures and outdated stereotypes of what it is to be a man," said Mark Hedstrom, executive director of Movember U.S. in a statement.

He added: "We have to change that -- we’re losing too many dads, fathers, brothers, partners and friends. This campaign features authentic and relatable personal stories to break the stigma and empower men to be a man of more words."