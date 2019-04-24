Move over, Getty Images - Gannett is coming for you

It’s no secret that the demand for digital content and images is high, particularly across sports, entertainment, breaking news and politics. USA Today Network believes it can be the one to help news and media outlets in this area through its expanded image agency and wire service.

Parent company Gannett Co. rebranded the USA Today Sports Images business today to Imagn, expanding its offerings to include original sports, entertainment and breaking news images – all of which are produced by the network’s photojournalists.

The goal, according to Kate Gutman, head of content ventures at USA Today Network, is to "leverage the existing image licensing business, extend news and entertainment images to the existing customers of our leading sports image wire service and acquire new customers who need a photo provider who can supply images across all editorial topics."

Imagn, which is an editorial image photo agency and wire service, will add 1.8 million images to the platform per year. The USA Today network, including USA Today and 109 local media outlets, has 900 content producers, making it "hard to beat," according to Gutman.

"We are the original source of the images, not an aggregator of images from various other publishers or agencies. As the original source, we can supply images quickly and cost effectively with clean rights, i.e. no embargos or geographical restrictions," she said.

The newly revamped platform also helps USA Today network diversify its revenue base, said Gutman.