Move over Avengers -- Geico launches cinematic universe

Geico has formed its own insurance cinematic universe with a series of sequels to classic ads featuring three of its most classic characters.

Pinnochio, The Raccoons, and The Woodchucks share the screen for the first time for in a team-up to rival the biggest summer blockbusters.

Each character has their own singular videos as well with people having the opportunity to vote for their favorite sequel character. Voting opens on December 16 and ends at midnight on February 10.

Posters for the commercials will pop up in theaters around the country, just like a real movie.

The trailer for "Geico Sequels: Return of the of the Savings," has it all, thrills, car chases, laughs, and even a few tears.

The campaign will include sweepstakes moments for fans to grab set pieces from each commercial as well.

And while the Cavemen or Geico Gecko weren’t featured, one can only hope that they pop up down the line.