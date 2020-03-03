Mount Sinai chooses SS+K as new creative AOR

New York’s Mount Sinai Health System has named SS+K as its creative agency of record, and Mediassociates as its media agency of record following a competitive review.

The review process was managed by Michael L. Manning of the Washington D.C. based consultancy, The Potomac Group.

Both agencies will collaborate with Mount Sinai to create an integrated marketing strategy to further drive brand position.

SS+K will replace New York-based agency, DeVito/Verdi, which had worked with Mount Sinai since 2003.

While Mount Sinai is a New York-based institution, it has advertised on a national scale since 2016.

"We are honored to work with David, Karen, and their team to inform people how this system provides superior care despite the challenges facing big-city health systems today," said Mark Kaminsky, co-founder and partner at SS+K.

Jeff Larson, President, Mediassociates, added: "This health system deserves to have its voice amplified in this highly competitive media market."

The win comes as the health network gears up to face the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which has recently made an appearance in New York City.