Mother LA's 'Call of Doody' game will bridge inequality parenting gap

It’s Mother’s Day this Sunday -- a time to celebrate the child-rearing maverick who, on average, does three times as much unpaid domestic work as men.

When a baby is born, a mom’s workload increases by 21 hours, but a father’s by only 12.5 hours, according to Dr Darcy Lockman, author of "All the Rage: Mothers, Fathers, and the Myth of Equal Partnership."

Who else to take on this inequality than advertising’s very own Mother agency. It’s Los Angeles office has launched the world’s first competitive chore game, "Call of Doody," in a bid to bridge the gap.

Call of Doody is available to play from mobile devices at CallOfDoody.me starting today. A variety of co-parenting styles (Mom vs. Mom, Dad vs. Mom, Dad vs. Dad) can compete for categories like "feeding" and "poopy diaper change," all of which earn points to see who wins "Parent of the Week."

Users track these daily chores through a point system, and bragging rights are awarded to winners through easy social sharing integration.

You’ve got to ear that oversized "World’s #1 Dad" mug.