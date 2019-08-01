Mother LA wins creative duties for Sonic

Fast-food chain Sonic has awarded its creative agency of record role to Mother in Los Angeles.

The indy shop will be responsible for all integrated marketing efforts for the brand effective immediately.

"Mother brought a combination of art and science to Sonic throughout the review process," said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer. "We look forward to collaborating with their team to create compelling consumer communications to accelerate our business momentum.

"We met smart and committed agency teams during our search and were impressed with the caliber of thinking, creativity and quality people from all. Our decision came down to the best fit with Mother based on their creative insights into our brand and customers."

Sonic began the agency search process earlier this year. Joanne Davis Consulting assisted the process.

The brand was with Goodby Silverstein and Partners for nearly a decade.

Peter Ravailhe, CEO and partner at Mother USA, added: "We are humbled to be partnering with such an iconic brand and passionate team, whose love for Sonic has been contagious.

"We believe that both creatively and commercially, Sonic has the potential to redefine the conventions and behaviors of the category, whilst staying true to its core values that makes it one of America’s most loved brands."