‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry
Not the one to shy away from shooting sharp one-liners, Campaign sat with marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuk on his recent trip to Singapore to discuss the changing industry landscape, winning the attention game, and why AI is not taking center stage at VaynerMedia.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.