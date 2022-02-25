Mono creates new leadership positions, promotes four executives

Minneapolis-based creative agency Mono, owned by Stagwell Group, has created five new leadership roles, the company said on Monday.

Katie Riddle has been promoted to the new role of executive creative director after serving as Mono’s group creative director for more than three years. The agency has not had an executive creative director in the past.

Julie Vessel, formerly Mono’s chief talent officer and a 14-year vet at the agency, has been promoted to chief operations officer to streamline global operations and support talent and new business wins.

Melissa Mathei has been promoted to director of account management from group account director, leading Mono’s account teams to support clients. Finally, Kathleen Flanders has been elevated to director of client operations from group project leader, where she will lead client operations and project management.

Mono has also brought on Suzy Langdell from Fallon as director of business development.

The new roles have been created as Mono picks up new business from Molson Coors, HelpSystems, Rhythm Cannabis and others that could not be named, said Jim Scott, founder and managing partner at Mono.

“We are in the midst of exciting momentum,” he said. “It’s time that we elevate our most ambitious and talented people and put them in roles where they can really influence what this agency does.”

Mono, launched in 2003, employs roughly 80 people in Minneapolis and about six people remotely. The agency, which positions its creative process around simplicity, aims to fight complexity to get to simple ideas that connect with people in culture.

For Vessel, the new operations role is not about control and efficiency but rather elevating the work and creating new opportunities. “This is about helping Mono be the most intentional, adaptable, unstoppable agency,” she explained. “And operations – how you choose to work and getting creative about how you work – is so key to the work you do.”

As ECD, Riddle is most looking forward to digging down to reveal really simple insights for clients and then “unleashing the creatives” on them. One example is a campaign Mono did for a wine brand during the pandemic that invited moms to “scream for wine” during a time when mothers were under a ton of stress.

“That's what we want to do more of: finding out where people are in their mindset and meeting them there,” she said.

While Mono is looking to grow, it wants to do so intentionally while learning to be adaptable to client needs and pivot quickly. Unlike other holding companies that are consolidating agencies, Stagwell is looking to invest in Mono and strengthen its unique culture and positioning.

“Change is the constant,” Vessel said. “How an agency adapts to change – shorter timelines, stretched budgets, big asks at the last minute – I want us to really embrace a mindset of adaptability.”

For Scott, the promotions and new roles are a way for him and his cofounders to “get out of the way, frankly,” to let talent really influence the work the agency does.

“We're not leaving the company. We're going to be very involved in work with clients,” he said. “But that's what founders need to do.”