Monday.com makes its Super Bowl debut

Workflow software company Monday.com will make its Super Bowl advertising debut on Feb. 13 during Super Bowl LVI.

The 30-second spot, created by Mustache Agency, will air during the first half of the game in the 19 largest U.S. markets.

The ad invites customers to sign up for Monday.com to make their work lives easier.

While the spot remains under wraps, Roy Mann, co-founder and CEO at Monday.com, said it will feature “zero-gravity” creative elements inspired by the mission to “democratize the work process.”

“Monday breaks boundaries. That's what democratizing software is all about. Before, people needed a team of developers to [optimize workflow] and they didn't control their own destiny,” he said. “We tried to break the rules of gravity and reality.”

Tel Aviv-based Monday.com, which launched in 2012, went public last year at a $7.6 billion market cap. The cloud-based work operating system grew quickly in 2021 as the pandemic created a need for virtual workflow management.

In addition to the broadcast spot, Monday.com will run content on social media and on billboards, subways and other OOH placements for a week following the game. Among them will be a behind-the-scenes look at how Mustache used the Monday.com platform to develop the Super Bowl ad.

While the spot marks the first time Monday.com will appear in the Super Bowl, Mann hinted it won’t be the last. Given that the company has an in-house marketing team of 90 people and a fully-fledged production studio that makes all of its marketing materials, there could be a day when Monday.com makes its Super Bowl ads in-house.

Monday expects to double its marketing team in 2022 to bring in more designers, producers, animators and creative managers.

“It was a debate whether we should create our own Super Bowl ad, but I'm glad we opted to work with [Mustache] for the first one,” Mann said.