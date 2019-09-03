How Modern Acupuncture's bold marketing is driving its success

Modern Acupuncture, the first franchise to bring this type of holistic treatment to the general public, has grown rapidly since launching at the end of 2016 - and the brand’s bold, colorful marketing efforts are helping propel the brand forward.

When Lindsay St. Clair joined Modern Acupuncture about a year ago as its first marketing leader, the company was in the process of launching a new campaign to "bring acupuncture to the masses," she said.

The "Let’s Tingle" initiative, which was created by StrawberryFrog and is still in the market with revitalized content, used real women and men of all demographics as its models to deliver an authentic feel.

"We want to appeal to everybody to let them know that this is today’s accupuncture even though it’s been around for 2,500 years. Anybody can do it and experience it and see the results," said St. Clair.

Last year, the brand opened 32 clinics in the U.S. and is now up to 49, with 12 more expected in 2019. It has also already sold more than 500 regional development licences and 150 franchise licenses.

The marketing campaign, which features women with tattoos as well as in business attire and men with suits or flannel, hipster shirts, uses "fun, cheeky taglines" to introduce the brand to consumers and to acupuncture, said St. Clair. Some of the taglines include: "Be a zen goddess" and "Beauty without pricks."

Digital ads and organic content make up a big portion of the brand’s marketing, including photos taken by patients in the clinics and then posted online. The company had more than 1,000 selfies posted on social with its catchy taglines in Q2.

StrawberryFrog also created a TV commercial for the initial campaign launch, but St. Clair said a new, revitalized one is expected to come out around pain and beauty. TV and YouTube ads and lifestyle videos will also be big in 2020 for Modern Acupuncture, as well as a continued push in print.

The goal, according to St. Clair, is to educate consumers of all ages about acupuncture as an alternative, holistic medicine that is accessible and convenient - after all the industry is expected to reach $197 billion by 2025.