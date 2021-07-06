Mobility Data...

Miles Fisher, senior director of ad sales and strategy at T-Mobile, joins Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot in a fireside chat about the launch of T-Mobile's advertising business. With a focus on second-party data and powering content experiences rather than creating content itself, Fischer dives into how T-Mobile's approach in advertising is different from its competitors' attempts before it.
