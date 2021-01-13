Mobile gaming company Scopely hires Ben Webley as CMO

LOS ANGELES: Scopely, a global interactive entertainment and mobile gaming company, has hired Facebook's Ben Webley as CMO.

In the newly created role, Webley will report to Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien. Webley will lead and build on the work of Scopely's advertising, growth, marketing, customer service, creative and user acquisition departments.

He will also focus on ensuring a strong relationship with players, Scopely said in a statement.

Webley was not immediately available for comment.

Webley has joined Scopely from Facebook, where he was director of gaming and global marketing solutions for three years. He has also worked at Zynga as SVP of ad monetization and business operations and as director of global advertising and strategic sales for Electronic Arts.

Scopely, founded in 2011, has created games including Scrabble Go, Marvel Strike Force, Star Trek Fleet Command, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, WWE Champions, The Walking Dead: Road To Survival, Yahtzee with Buddies and Wheel of Fortune: Free Play. The company has global operations and game studios in Los Angeles; Barcelona; London; Tokyo; Dublin and Boulder, Colorado, with studio partners in seven countries on four continents.

This article first appeared on PRWeek US.