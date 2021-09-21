Mitzi Lighting will replace your ‘boob lights’

If you have “boob lights” on your ceiling, take a photo and send it to Mitzi. They’ll replace them for free.

The contemporary lighting brand, part of Hudson Valley Lighting Group, is calling for people to finally banish “boob lights,” those flush-mounted ceiling lights common to New York apartments, in a brand campaign launched Tuesday led by PR agency Praytell.

Starting September 21, Mitzi is calling on customers to submit photos of their dated ceiling mounts on its website and social media channels for a chance to have them replaced with modern Mitzi fixtures for free. The company will also offer complimentary installations.

To enter, customers can use the hashtag #BanishBoobLights and tag @MyMitzi through September 26. Winners will be announced on October 1.

“We’ve all had ‘boob lights’ in our homes at some point. Consumers can’t stand them and interior designers absolutely despise them. They can make a room appear dated instantly,” said Molly McDermott Walsh, director at Mitzi Lighting in an email. “Mitzi wants to show people that high-design lighting can be attainable.”

The campaign was inspired by the cost-effective and DIY home improvement projects people took on during the pandemic, she added.

In addition to the contest, Mitzi developed an influencer campaign on social media with people that have swapped out their old boob-like fixtures with Mitzi lights, including Zenia Olivares, Brit Arnesen and Dani Dazey. Mitzi is also donating $10,000 to I Support The Girls, a charity that provides bras for women and girls in poverty.

The lamp and lighting industry has grown steadily year over year, with revenue estimated at $42 million this year. The market is expected to grow 2.61% annually year over year through 2025, according to Statista.